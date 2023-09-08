This true-crime documentary film features Rosa Peral's first interview from prison since she was convicted of murdering her partner aided by an ex-lover.
CountrySpain
Runtime1 hour 20 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere8 September 2023
World premiere8 September 2023
Also known as
Las cintas de Rosa Peral, Rosa Peral's Tapes, Das Interview mit Rosa Peral, Depuis la prison : la version de Rosa, Depuis la prison: La version de Rosa, Il caso Rosa Peral, Interjúk a börtönből: A Rosa Peral-szalagok, Interwiew med Rosa Peral., O Caso Rosa Peral, Rosa Peral'ın Kasetleri, Saken Rosa Peral - Politimordet i Barcelona, Taśmy Rosy Peral, Записи Розы Пераль, ロサ・ペラルの独白, 女警的自白：死亡三角恋, 罗莎的自白, 羅莎的自白