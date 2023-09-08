Menu
Poster of Rosa Peral's Tapes
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Rosa Peral's Tapes

Rosa Peral's Tapes

Rosa Peral's Tapes 18+
Synopsis

This true-crime documentary film features Rosa Peral's first interview from prison since she was convicted of murdering her partner aided by an ex-lover.
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 8 September 2023
World premiere 8 September 2023
Also known as
Las cintas de Rosa Peral, Rosa Peral's Tapes, Das Interview mit Rosa Peral, Depuis la prison : la version de Rosa, Depuis la prison: La version de Rosa, Il caso Rosa Peral, Interjúk a börtönből: A Rosa Peral-szalagok, Interwiew med Rosa Peral., O Caso Rosa Peral, Rosa Peral'ın Kasetleri, Saken Rosa Peral - Politimordet i Barcelona, Taśmy Rosy Peral, Записи Розы Пераль, ロサ・ペラルの独白, 女警的自白：死亡三角恋, 罗莎的自白, 羅莎的自白
Director
Carles Vidal Novellas
Manuel Perez
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
