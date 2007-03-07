Contre-enquête
Contre-enquête / Counter investigation
18+
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
7 March 2007
Release date
|17 January 2008
|Russia
| Top Film Distribution
|
|17 January 2008
|Belarus
|
|
|7 March 2007
|France
|
|
|24 January 2008
|Germany
|
|
|17 January 2008
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|7 March 2007
|Portugal
|
|M/16
|11 November 2007
|USA
|
|
|17 January 2008
|Ukraine
|
|
Budget
€7,600,000
Worldwide Gross
$8,029,345
Production
Pathé Renn Productions, Ephème Productions, M6 Films
Also known as
Contre-enquête, Counter Investigation, Contragolpe, Counter Investigation - Kein Mord bleibt ungesühnt, Contra-Investigação, Dobbeltspor, Hajsza, Samotne śledztwo, Встречное расследование, Двострука истрага, Зустрічне розслідування, Контраразследване
