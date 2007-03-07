Menu
Poster of Contre-enquête
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Contre-enquête

Contre-enquête

Contre-enquête / Counter investigation 18+
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 7 March 2007
Release date
17 January 2008 Russia Top Film Distribution
17 January 2008 Belarus
7 March 2007 France
24 January 2008 Germany
17 January 2008 Kazakhstan
7 March 2007 Portugal M/16
11 November 2007 USA
17 January 2008 Ukraine
Budget €7,600,000
Worldwide Gross $8,029,345
Production Pathé Renn Productions, Ephème Productions, M6 Films
Also known as
Contre-enquête, Counter Investigation, Contragolpe, Counter Investigation - Kein Mord bleibt ungesühnt, Contra-Investigação, Dobbeltspor, Hajsza, Samotne śledztwo, Встречное расследование, Двострука истрага, Зустрічне розслідування, Контраразследване
Director
Franck Mancuso
Cast
Jean Dujardin
Jean Dujardin
Laurent Lucas
Laurent Lucas
Agnès Blanchot
Jacques Frantz
Jean-François Garreaud
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.8
10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Film Reviews

fanbunga 2 April 2015, 12:51
Сюжетно фильм близок к сегодняшним Пленницам. Но вот смотрю, рейтинг совсем плоховатый.
Оператор, кстати, снял отличную документалку Малыши и… Read more…
