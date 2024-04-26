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Poster of L'opéra de quat'sous
6.9
Kinoafisha Films L'opéra de quat'sous
6.9

L'opéra de quat'sous

, 1931
L'opéra de quat'sous
USA, Germany / Musical, Crime, Comedy / 18+
Poster of L'opéra de quat'sous
6.9

Synopsis

The Gangster Macheath secretly marries the daughter of beggar king Peachum. When Peachum finds out, he instructs the police chief Brown to arrest and hang Macheath. If not, all the beggars of Soho will disturb the upcoming coronation.

Cast

Albert Préjean
Mackie
Florelle
Polly Peachum
Gaston Modot
Peachum
Margo Lion
Jenny
Jacques Henley
Vladimir Sokoloff
Rudolf Forster
Mackie Messer
Lotte Lenya
Jenny
Carola Neher
Polly
Reinhold Schünzel
Tiger-Brown
Fritz Rasp
Peachum
Valeska Gert
Frau Peachum
Director G. W. Pabst
Writer Bertolt Brecht, Ladislaus Vajda, Léo Lania, Béla Balázs
Composer Kurt Weill
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1931
World premiere 8 June 1931
Release date
4 November 1931 France
8 June 1931 Germany
8 December 1933 USA
Production Tobis Filmkunst, Nero-Film AG, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Die 3 Groschen-Oper, The Threepenny Opera, The 3 Penny Opera, A Ópera dos Três Vinténs, L'opéra de quat'sous, A Ópera dos Pobres, Beggar's Opera, Die 3-Groschen-Oper, Die Dreigroschenoper, Kerjäläisooppera, Koldusopera, L'opera da tre soldi, La comedia de la vida, Opera de trei parale, Opera za tri groša, Opera za trzy grosze, Prosjacka opera, Tolvskillingsoperaen, Tolvskillingsoperan, Trekhgroshovaya opera, Tyven (Laser og Pjalter), Zebracka opera, Η όπερα της πεντάρας, Опера за три гроша, Трехгрошовая опера, 三文オペラ（1931）, Die Dreigroschen-Oper, 서푼짜리 오페라

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 April 2024

Quotes

Peachum You too wish to be part of this splendid occasion. You, poorest of the poor, who'd long ago have perished in the sewers of Turnbridge if I hadn't spent sleepless nights devising a way to wring a few pence out of your poverty. For I've shown that the rich of this world have no qualms about causing misery but can't bear the sight of it. They have hard hearts but weak nerves. Well, we won't spare their nerves today! By the thousands we'll tear at their nerves, for our rags do not conceal our wounds!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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