Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Good Neighbors
5.8
Good Neighbors - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Good Neighbors
5.8

Good Neighbors

, 2010
Good Neighbours
Canada / Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Good Neighbors
5.8
Good Neighbors - Trailer
Good Neighbors  Trailer

Synopsis

Victor is new to Montreal and attempts to make friends with the wheelchair-bound Spencer and the cat-loving Louise, but everybody is on edge with a serial killer terrorizing the neighborhood.

Cast

Jay Baruchel
Jay Baruchel
Victor Spiegelman
Xavier Dolan
Xavier Dolan
Jean-Marc
Emily Hampshire
Emily Hampshire
Louise
Gary Farmer
Gary Farmer
Roland Brandt
Scott Speedman
Scott Speedman
Anne-Marie Cadieux
Valérie Langlois
Diane D'Aquila
Miss Van Ilen
Clara Furey
Nathalie
Nathalie Girard
Nightclub Waitress
Kaniehtiio Horn
Kaniehtiio Horn
Johanne
Pat Keely
Bilodeau
Director Jacob Tierney
Writer Jacob Tierney, Chrystine Brouillet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 14 September 2010
Release date
3 June 2011 Canada
9 August 2011 France
15 November 2011 Germany
29 July 2011 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $7,072
Production Park Ex Pictures
Also known as
Good Neighbours, O Suspeito Mora ao Lado, Bons veïns, Buenos vecinos, Dobrzy sąsiedzi, Good Neighbors, Jó szomszédok, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Хорошие соседи, Notre Dame de Grâce, 血邻

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Good Neighbors - Trailer
Good Neighbors Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Louise [having slit her cat-murdering neighbour Valerie's throat, watching blood continue to spurt] Oh. This is so disgusting. O my god I don't know how people do this. Ohh!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Good Neighbors

Endangered
Endangered Thriller
2020, USA
5.0
Mean Dreams
Mean Dreams Thriller
2017, Canada
5.0
Come and Find Me
Come and Find Me Drama
2016, Great Britain
6.0
Billionaire Ransom
Billionaire Ransom Action, Thriller
2016, USA
5.0
We Are X
We Are X Documentary
2016, Great Britain / Japan / USA
7.0
Honeymoon
Honeymoon Horror
2014, USA
5.0
Let's Kill Ward's Wife
Let's Kill Ward's Wife Comedy
2014, USA
5.0
The Tall Man
The Tall Man Detective, Horror, Thriller
2012, USA / Canada
6.0
Sushi Girl
Sushi Girl Thriller, Crime
2012, USA
5.0
The Good Doctor
The Good Doctor Drama
2011, USA
6.0
Die
Die Thriller
2010, Italy / Canada
6.0
Smile
Smile Horror
2009, Great Britain / Italy
3.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Black Box
Black Box
2026, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more