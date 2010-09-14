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Oh. This is so disgusting. O my god I don't know how people do this. Ohh!

[having slit her cat-murdering neighbour Valerie's throat, watching blood continue to spurt]

Louise [having slit her cat-murdering neighbour Valerie's throat, watching blood continue to spurt] Oh. This is so disgusting. O my god I don't know how people do this. Ohh!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.