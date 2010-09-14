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5.8
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Good Neighbors
5.8
Good Neighbors
, 2010
Good Neighbours
Canada / Crime / 18+
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5.8
Good Neighbors
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Victor is new to Montreal and attempts to make friends with the wheelchair-bound Spencer and the cat-loving Louise, but everybody is on edge with a serial killer terrorizing the neighborhood.
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Cast
Jay Baruchel
Victor Spiegelman
Xavier Dolan
Jean-Marc
Emily Hampshire
Louise
Gary Farmer
Roland Brandt
Scott Speedman
Anne-Marie Cadieux
Valérie Langlois
Diane D'Aquila
Miss Van Ilen
Clara Furey
Nathalie
Nathalie Girard
Nightclub Waitress
Kaniehtiio Horn
Johanne
Pat Keely
Bilodeau
Director
Jacob Tierney
Writer
Jacob Tierney
,
Chrystine Brouillet
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
14 September 2010
Release date
3 June 2011
Canada
9 August 2011
France
15 November 2011
Germany
29 July 2011
USA
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$7,072
Production
Park Ex Pictures
Also known as
Good Neighbours, O Suspeito Mora ao Lado, Bons veïns, Buenos vecinos, Dobrzy sąsiedzi, Good Neighbors, Jó szomszédok, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Хорошие соседи, Notre Dame de Grâce, 血邻
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
14
votes
5.8
IMDb
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Good Neighbors
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0
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Stills
Quotes
Louise
[having slit her cat-murdering neighbour Valerie's throat, watching blood continue to spurt]
Oh. This is so disgusting. O my god I don't know how people do this. Ohh!
Showtimes
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