Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Once Upon a Time in Hong-Kong
Poster of Once Upon a Time in Hong-Kong
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Once Upon a Time in Hong-Kong

Once Upon a Time in Hong-Kong

Jin shouzhi 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

When a stock market crash causes the sudden collapse of a multi-billion-dollar company, an ICAC investigator uncovers a criminal conspiracy involving the company’s founder, Ching Yat-yin and becomes entangled in a long-running investigation.
Country China / Hong Kong
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 20 May 2024
World premiere 30 December 2023
Release date
30 December 2023 Australia M
30 December 2023 China
5 January 2024 Great Britain 15
30 December 2023 Hong Kong IIA
24 January 2025 Japan
30 December 2023 Singapore PG13
10 April 2024 South Korea 15
30 December 2023 Taiwan
8 February 2024 Thailand 15
Budget 350,000,000 HKD
Worldwide Gross $6,136,329
Production 2898, Emperor Motion Pictures
Also known as
Jin shou zhi, The Goldfinger, Goldfinger, 金手指, Jin shouzhi, Ngón Tay Vàng, Золотой палец, ゴールドフィンガー 巨大金融詐欺事件
Director
Felix Chong
Cast
Tony Leung Chiu-wai
Tony Leung Chiu-wai
Andy Lau
Andy Lau
Simon Yam
Simon Yam
Charlene Choi
Kar Lok Chin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more