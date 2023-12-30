When a stock market crash causes the sudden collapse of a multi-billion-dollar company, an ICAC investigator uncovers a criminal conspiracy involving the company’s founder, Ching Yat-yin and becomes entangled in a long-running investigation.
CountryChina / Hong Kong
Runtime2 hours 6 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere20 May 2024
World premiere30 December 2023
Release date
30 December 2023
Australia
M
30 December 2023
China
5 January 2024
Great Britain
15
30 December 2023
Hong Kong
IIA
24 January 2025
Japan
30 December 2023
Singapore
PG13
10 April 2024
South Korea
15
30 December 2023
Taiwan
8 February 2024
Thailand
15
Budget350,000,000 HKD
Worldwide Gross$6,136,329
Production2898, Emperor Motion Pictures
Also known as
Jin shou zhi, The Goldfinger, Goldfinger, 金手指, Jin shouzhi, Ngón Tay Vàng, Золотой палец, ゴールドフィンガー 巨大金融詐欺事件