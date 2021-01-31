Cast
Nicole Berry
Sergeant Davis
Samuel Ademola
Deputy Duchovny
Cast and Crew
Director
Manuel Crosby, Darren Knapp
Writer
Manuel Crosby, Darren Knapp
Composer
Manuel Crosby, Kevin Kentera, Noah Lowdermilk
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
2 July 2021
World premiere
31 January 2021
Worldwide Gross
$15,974
Production
Visit Films, Cinexus Pictures, Kraus Capital
Also known as
First Date, Pierwsza randka, Premier rencard, Primera cita, Первое свидание, 퍼스트 데이트, クレイジー･デートナイト, 把妹哪有這麼難