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Poster of First Date
5.4
Kinoafisha Films First Date
5.4

First Date

, 2021
First Date
USA / Comedy, Crime, Mystery / 18+
Poster of First Date
5.4

Cast

Tyson Brown
Mike
Shelby Duclos
Kelsey
Jesse Janzen
The Captain
Nicole Berry
Sergeant Davis
Samuel Ademola
Deputy Duchovny
Ryan Quinn Adams
Vince
Angela Barber
Ricky
Dave Reimer
Shannon
Scott E. Noble
Dennis
Leah Finity
Darla
Director Manuel Crosby, Darren Knapp
Writer Manuel Crosby, Darren Knapp
Composer Manuel Crosby, Kevin Kentera, Noah Lowdermilk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 2 July 2021
World premiere 31 January 2021
Worldwide Gross $15,974
Production Visit Films, Cinexus Pictures, Kraus Capital
Also known as
First Date, Pierwsza randka, Premier rencard, Primera cita, Первое свидание, 퍼스트 데이트, クレイジー･デートナイト, 把妹哪有這麼難

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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