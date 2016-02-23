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Poster of Dirty Lies
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Dirty Lies
4.4

Dirty Lies

, 2017
Dirty Lies
USA / Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of Dirty Lies
4.4

Cast

Mark L. Young
Mark L. Young
Josh
Scout Taylor-Compton
Scout Taylor-Compton
Stacey
Beau Knapp
Beau Knapp
Viggs
Lili Simmons
Lili Simmons
Michelle
Bryan Callen
Brian Campbell
AJ Michalka
AJ Michalka
Tiffany
Aqueela Zoll
Aqueela Zoll
Catherine Campbell
Tania Raymonde
Tania Raymonde
Amber
Jesse Medeles
Del
Keith David
Keith David
Doc
Director Jamie Marshall
Composer Michael J. Leslie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 27 February 2016
World premiere 23 February 2016
Budget $335,000
Production Marshall Law Entertainment
Also known as
Dirty Lies, Cuộc Chiến Dối Trá, Räpased valed, The Guilty Innocent, Брудна брехня

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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