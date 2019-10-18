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5.7
Kinoafisha Films Mummy Operation
5.7

Mummy Operation

, 2019
Operasjon Mumie
Norway / Adventure, Crime, Family / 18+
5.7

Synopsis

When a mummy display arrives in Elvestad, a numerous unexplainable accidents happen to the employees at the museum. Rumors has it that they are haunted by pharao Tutankhamon's curse.

Cast

Emma Kilane
Tiril
Thomas Farestveit
Oliver
Devin
Åtto
Rolf Kristian Larsen
Harald Bakke
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
Onkel Fred
Janne Formoe
Janne Formoe
Skurk 1
Zahid Ali
Vakt 1
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Anneke von der Lippe
Siri Meyer
Eldar Vågan
Bestefar
Per Kjerstad
Skurk 2
Director Grethe Bøe-Waal
Writer Grethe Bøe-Waal, Jørn Lier Horst
Composer Hallgeir Rustan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 13 August 2021
World premiere 18 October 2019
Release date
18 October 2019 Norway 9
Worldwide Gross $985,684
Production Filmkameratene
Also known as
Operasjon Mumie, Mummy Operation, Operācija Mūmija, Operacja Mumia, Opération momie

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 24 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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