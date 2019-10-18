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Mummy Operation
5.7
Mummy Operation
, 2019
Operasjon Mumie
Norway / Adventure, Crime, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
5.7
Synopsis
When a mummy display arrives in Elvestad, a numerous unexplainable accidents happen to the employees at the museum. Rumors has it that they are haunted by pharao Tutankhamon's curse.
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Cast
Emma Kilane
Tiril
Thomas Farestveit
Oliver
Devin
Åtto
Rolf Kristian Larsen
Harald Bakke
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
Onkel Fred
Janne Formoe
Skurk 1
Zahid Ali
Vakt 1
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Anneke von der Lippe
Siri Meyer
Eldar Vågan
Bestefar
Per Kjerstad
Skurk 2
Director
Grethe Bøe-Waal
Writer
Grethe Bøe-Waal
,
Jørn Lier Horst
Composer
Hallgeir Rustan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
13 August 2021
World premiere
18 October 2019
Release date
18 October 2019
Norway
9
Worldwide Gross
$985,684
Production
Filmkameratene
Also known as
Operasjon Mumie, Mummy Operation, Operācija Mūmija, Operacja Mumia, Opération momie
More
Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Updated 24 July 2026
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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