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4.1
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A Dark Foe
4.1
A Dark Foe
, 2020
A Dark Foe
USA / Crime, Drama, Horror / 18+
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4.1
A Dark Foe
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Synopsis
The plot follows a tortured FBI agent suffering from an irrational fear of darkness, as he investigates a mysterious former prostitute in order to catch a vicious serial killer.
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Cast
Graham Greene
The Cradle
Selma Blair
Dr. Doris Baxter
Oscar Cardenas
Tony Cruz
Kenzie Dalton
Lana
Bill Bellamy
Rocco
Tokala Black Elk
Young Cradle
Jon Lindstrom
Vincent
Glenn Morshower
Special Agent Stewart
Julie Gonzalo
Theresa
Harlow Frances Rocca
Ana
Director
Maria Gabriela Cardenas
Writer
Oscar Cardenas
,
Maria Gabriela Cardenas
Composer
Tim Jones
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
30 July 2021
World premiere
30 July 2021
MPAA
R
Production
Path of Thorns Entertainment
Also known as
A Dark Foe, The Great Illusion, Тайна моего врага, Тёмный враг
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Film rating
4.1
Rate
10
votes
4
IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026
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