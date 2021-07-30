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Poster of A Dark Foe
4.1
A Dark Foe - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films A Dark Foe
4.1

A Dark Foe

, 2020
A Dark Foe
USA / Crime, Drama, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of A Dark Foe
4.1
A Dark Foe - Trailer
A Dark Foe  Trailer

Synopsis

The plot follows a tortured FBI agent suffering from an irrational fear of darkness, as he investigates a mysterious former prostitute in order to catch a vicious serial killer.

Cast

Graham Greene
Graham Greene
The Cradle
Selma Blair
Selma Blair
Dr. Doris Baxter
Oscar Cardenas
Tony Cruz
Kenzie Dalton
Lana
Bill Bellamy
Rocco
Tokala Black Elk
Young Cradle
Jon Lindstrom
Vincent
Glenn Morshower
Glenn Morshower
Special Agent Stewart
Julie Gonzalo
Theresa
Harlow Frances Rocca
Ana
Director Maria Gabriela Cardenas
Writer Oscar Cardenas, Maria Gabriela Cardenas
Composer Tim Jones
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 30 July 2021
World premiere 30 July 2021
MPAA R
Production Path of Thorns Entertainment
Also known as
A Dark Foe, The Great Illusion, Тайна моего врага, Тёмный враг

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

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A Dark Foe - Trailer
A Dark Foe Trailer
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