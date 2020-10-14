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5.3
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Bloodhound
5.3
Bloodhound
, 2020
Bloodhound
Great Britain / Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
5.3
Cast
Ed Ackerman
David Foy
Miles Dougal
Silvia Moore
Jess Allen
Terri Dwyer
Claire Truman
David Partridge
Damon Truman
Kris Johnson
DI Holloway
Farah Ahmed
DI Costa
Cedric Cirotteau
Roma
Dana Rogoz
Mariam
Christopher Sherwood
Rob
Director
Peter Stylianou
Writer
Peter Stylianou
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
14 October 2020
Production
RG Films, Red Guerilla Films
Also known as
Bloodhound, The Lost, The Lost (2020)
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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