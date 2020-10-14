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Poster of Bloodhound
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Bloodhound
5.3

Bloodhound

, 2020
Bloodhound
Great Britain / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Bloodhound
5.3

Cast

Ed Ackerman
David Foy
Miles Dougal
Silvia Moore
Jess Allen
Terri Dwyer
Claire Truman
David Partridge
Damon Truman
Kris Johnson
DI Holloway
Farah Ahmed
DI Costa
Cedric Cirotteau
Roma
Dana Rogoz
Mariam
Christopher Sherwood
Rob
Director Peter Stylianou
Writer Peter Stylianou
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 14 October 2020
Production RG Films, Red Guerilla Films
Also known as
Bloodhound, The Lost, The Lost (2020)

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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