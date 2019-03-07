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Poster of Rebelles
6.2
Rebelles - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Rebelles
6.2

Rebelles

, 2019
Rebelles
France / Crime, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Rebelles
6.2
Rebelles - trailer
Rebelles  trailer

Cast

Cecile De France
Cecile De France
Yolande Moreau
Yolande Moreau
Audrey Lamy
Audrey Lamy
Simon Abkarian
Simon Abkarian
Samuel Jouy
Samuel Jouy
Béatrice Agenin
Director Allan Mauduit
Writer Jérémie Guez, Allan Mauduit
Composer Ludovic Bource
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 14 May 2020
World premiere 7 March 2019
Release date
11 July 2019 Austria
27 March 2019 Belgium
8 August 2020 Brazil
14 November 2019 Colombia
5 December 2019 Czechia
5 April 2019 Estonia MS12
13 March 2019 France
11 July 2019 Germany
23 May 2019 Greece
24 October 2019 Hungary
9 July 2020 Slovakia
13 March 2019 Switzerland 14
Worldwide Gross $7,276,133
Production Albertine Productions, Le Pacte, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Rebelles, Rebels, Бунтарки, Lázadók, Mässajad, Mulheres Armadas, Homens na Lata, Rebeldes, Rebellinnen - Leg dich nicht mit ihnen an!, Rebellinnen - Leg' dich nicht mit ihnen an!, Ribelli, Σκότωσα το αφεντικό μου, 崖っぷちの女たち

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Rebelles - trailer
Rebelles Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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