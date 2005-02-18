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7.4
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The Turkish Gambit
7.4
The Turkish Gambit
, 2005
Turetskiy gambit
Russia / Crime, History, Adventure, War / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
7.4
Cast
Egor Beroev
Erast Petrovich Fandorin
Olga Krasko
Varvara Suvorova
Aleksandr Lykov
Marat Basharov
Gridnev
Vladimir Ilyin
Gen. Mizinov
Dmitriy Pevtsov
Zurov
Viktor Verzhbitskiy
Lukan
Aleksandr Baluev
Gen. Sobolev
Aleksei Guskov
Kazanzaki
Gosha Kutsenko
Ismail-Bei
Andrey Krasko
Non-comissionned Officer
Director
Dzhanik Fayziev
Writer
Boris Akunin
Composer
Andrey Feofanov
,
Vsevolod Saksonov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
18 February 2005
Release date
22 February 2005
Russia
18 February 2005
Belarus
18 February 2005
Kazakhstan
11 November 2005
USA
18 February 2005
Ukraine
Budget
$4,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$18,520,000
Production
Perviy Kanal, Studio Trite
Also known as
Turetskiy gambit, The Turkish Gambit, Gambit turecki, Höllenschlacht am Bospurus, Le Gambit turc, Török csel, Türgi gambiit, Türk Hamlesi, Türkisches Gambit: 1877 - Die Schlacht am Bosporus, Турецкий гамбит, Турски гамбит
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
122
votes
6.9
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1134
In the Crime genre
105
In the History genre
46
In the Adventure genre
257
In the War genre
55
In films of Russia
72
In films of 2005
18
Quotes
Gen. Mizinov
A secret weapon is a powerful one.
Showtimes
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