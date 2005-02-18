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Poster of The Turkish Gambit
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Turkish Gambit
7.4

The Turkish Gambit

, 2005
Turetskiy gambit
Russia / Crime, History, Adventure, War / 18+
Poster of The Turkish Gambit
7.4

Cast

Egor Beroev
Egor Beroev
Erast Petrovich Fandorin
Olga Krasko
Olga Krasko
Varvara Suvorova
Aleksandr Lykov
Aleksandr Lykov
Marat Basharov
Marat Basharov
Gridnev
Vladimir Ilyin
Vladimir Ilyin
Gen. Mizinov
Dmitriy Pevtsov
Dmitriy Pevtsov
Zurov
Viktor Verzhbitskiy
Viktor Verzhbitskiy
Lukan
Aleksandr Baluev
Aleksandr Baluev
Gen. Sobolev
Aleksei Guskov
Aleksei Guskov
Kazanzaki
Gosha Kutsenko
Gosha Kutsenko
Ismail-Bei
Andrey Krasko
Andrey Krasko
Non-comissionned Officer
Director Dzhanik Fayziev
Writer Boris Akunin
Composer Andrey Feofanov, Vsevolod Saksonov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 18 February 2005
Release date
22 February 2005 Russia
18 February 2005 Belarus
18 February 2005 Kazakhstan
11 November 2005 USA
18 February 2005 Ukraine
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,520,000
Production Perviy Kanal, Studio Trite
Also known as
Turetskiy gambit, The Turkish Gambit, Gambit turecki, Höllenschlacht am Bospurus, Le Gambit turc, Török csel, Türgi gambiit, Türk Hamlesi, Türkisches Gambit: 1877 - Die Schlacht am Bosporus, Турецкий гамбит, Турски гамбит

Film rating

7.4
Rate 122 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1134 In the Crime genre  105 In the History genre  46 In the Adventure genre  257 In the War genre  55 In films of Russia  72 In films of 2005  18
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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