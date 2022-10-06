Menu
Poster of The Robber Hotzenplotz
Poster of The Robber Hotzenplotz
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Robber Hotzenplotz

The Robber Hotzenplotz

Der Räuber Hotzenplotz 18+
Synopsis

When the infamous Robber Hotzenplotz leaves his hideout in the forest to steal a beloved musical coffee grinder belonging to Kasperl’s grandmother, the town’s clumsy police sergeant proves to be of little help with arresting him. The young Kasperl and his friend Seppel decide that they will track down the thief themselves, but stopping him will not be easy – especially when Hotzenplotz involves the wicked magician Petrosilius who lives in a terrifying castle where he will imprison our heroes. Joined by a fairy-turned-toad, Kasperl and Seppel must escape the castle, catch the two vicious crooks, and bring the coffee grinder back to Kasperl’s beloved grandmother!
The Robber Hotzenplotz - trailer
The Robber Hotzenplotz  trailer
Country Germany / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 23 June 2023
World premiere 6 October 2022
Release date
4 May 2023 Czechia
10 August 2023 Germany 0
6 October 2022 Switzerland 0
Worldwide Gross $6,069,987
Production Claussen Wöbke Putz Filmproduktion, Zodiac Pictures, StudioCanal Germany
Also known as
Der Räuber Hotzenplotz, The Robber Hotzenplotz, Le Brigand Briquambroque, Rozbójnik Hotzenplotz. Tajemnica zaginionego młynka, Torzonborz, a rabló
Director
Michael Krummenacher
Cast
Nicholas Ofczarek
Nicholas Ofczarek
August Diehl
August Diehl
Christiane Paul
Christiane Paul
Hans Marquardt
Olli Dittrich
Cast and Crew
The Robber Hotzenplotz - trailer
The Robber Hotzenplotz Trailer
Stills
