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Poster of The Street Avenger
5.2
Kinoafisha Films The Street Avenger
5.2

The Street Avenger

, 2024
The Street Avenger
USA / Action, Adventure, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Street Avenger
5.2

Synopsis

When a young girl being raised by a single father loses him to gang violence she turns to law enforcement but they are no help. She tries to take the law into her own hands and finds out being a vigilante

Cast

Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo
Robert LaSardo
Aaron Cohen
Emily Rose Everhard
David Siracusa
Isaac C. Singleton Jr.
Craig
Nate Bynum
Leon
Matthew Clark "Ghost"
Poppy
Cody Sulek
Nick
Mark Anthony Wilks
T-Bone
Michael T. Dean
Detective Cutchin
Director Tesha Clark
Writer Matthew Clark "Ghost", Tesha Clark
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2024
Online premiere 25 December 2023
World premiere 25 December 2023
Release date
25 December 2024 Azerbaijan
25 December 2024 Bulgaria
25 December 2024 Kyrgyzstan
25 December 2024 Moldova
25 December 2024 Tajikistan
25 December 2024 USA
25 December 2024 Uzbekistan
Budget $4,000,000
Production Angry Troll Studio
Also known as
The Street Avenger

Film rating

5.2
Rate 14 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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