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5.2
Kinoafisha
Films
The Street Avenger
5.2
The Street Avenger
, 2024
The Street Avenger
USA / Action, Adventure, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.2
Synopsis
When a young girl being raised by a single father loses him to gang violence she turns to law enforcement but they are no help. She tries to take the law into her own hands and finds out being a vigilante
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Cast
Danny Trejo
Robert LaSardo
Aaron Cohen
Emily Rose Everhard
David Siracusa
Isaac C. Singleton Jr.
Craig
Nate Bynum
Leon
Matthew Clark "Ghost"
Poppy
Cody Sulek
Nick
Mark Anthony Wilks
T-Bone
Michael T. Dean
Detective Cutchin
Director
Tesha Clark
Writer
Matthew Clark "Ghost"
,
Tesha Clark
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2024
Online premiere
25 December 2023
World premiere
25 December 2023
Release date
25 December 2024
Azerbaijan
25 December 2024
Bulgaria
25 December 2024
Kyrgyzstan
25 December 2024
Moldova
25 December 2024
Tajikistan
25 December 2024
USA
25 December 2024
Uzbekistan
Budget
$4,000,000
Production
Angry Troll Studio
Also known as
The Street Avenger
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
14
votes
4.3
IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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