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Poster of The Locksmith
5.4
The Locksmith - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Locksmith
5.4

The Locksmith

, 2010
Homewrecker
USA / Romantic, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Locksmith
5.4
The Locksmith - Trailer
The Locksmith  Trailer

Synopsis

Mike is a locksmith. He's also a prisoner on work release, but you wouldn't know it. He's just trying to focus on his house calls and reconcile with his ex-girlfriend-until Margo hijacks his day.

Cast

Stephen Rannazzisi
Charles
Mary Beth Peil
Celine
Michelle Krusiec
Michelle Krusiec
Monique
David Delgado
Anslem Richardson
Mike
Ana Reeder
Margo
Cesar De León
Jimmy
Julian Aponte
Inmate
Stratton Bailey
Locked Out Guy
Patricia Barnes
Bridge Player
Shea Berry
Bartender
Director Brad Barnes, Todd Barnes
Writer Sophie Goodhart, Brad Barnes, Todd Barnes
Composer Todd Snider
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 22 January 2010
Release date
22 January 2010 Russia 16+
22 January 2010 Kazakhstan
22 January 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Spare Key Productions, Diversified Film Group
Also known as
Homewrecker, O kleidaras, Simple Picking, The Locksmith, Wytrych

Film rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

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The Locksmith - Trailer
The Locksmith Trailer
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