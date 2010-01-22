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5.4
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The Locksmith
5.4
The Locksmith
, 2010
Homewrecker
USA / Romantic, Comedy, Crime / 18+
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5.4
The Locksmith
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Synopsis
Mike is a locksmith. He's also a prisoner on work release, but you wouldn't know it. He's just trying to focus on his house calls and reconcile with his ex-girlfriend-until Margo hijacks his day.
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Cast
Stephen Rannazzisi
Charles
Mary Beth Peil
Celine
Michelle Krusiec
Monique
David Delgado
Anslem Richardson
Mike
Ana Reeder
Margo
Cesar De León
Jimmy
Julian Aponte
Inmate
Stratton Bailey
Locked Out Guy
Patricia Barnes
Bridge Player
Shea Berry
Bartender
Director
Brad Barnes
,
Todd Barnes
Writer
Sophie Goodhart
,
Brad Barnes
,
Todd Barnes
Composer
Todd Snider
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
22 January 2010
Release date
22 January 2010
Russia
16+
22 January 2010
Kazakhstan
22 January 2010
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Production
Spare Key Productions, Diversified Film Group
Also known as
Homewrecker, O kleidaras, Simple Picking, The Locksmith, Wytrych
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
15
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 12 November 2020
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