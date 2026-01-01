Menu
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1959
World premiere 6 August 1959
Release date
6 August 1959 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zhestokost, Cruelty, Meghasonlás, Okrucieństwo, Pierwsze dni, Жестокость
Director
Vladimir Skuybin
Cast
Georgi Yumatov
Georgi Yumatov
Boris Andreyev
Boris Andreyev
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Aleksandr Susnin
Vladimir Andreyev
Vladimir Andreyev
7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
