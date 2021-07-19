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6.3
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South Wind 2: Speed Up
6.3
South Wind 2: Speed Up
, 2021
Juzni vetar 2: Ubrzanje
Serbia / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
About
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6.3
Synopsis
Nenad, Maras his little brother, wants to follow the ilegal footsteps of his brother and now Maras and Baca have to free him from the clutches of the bad guys.
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Cast
Milos Bikovic
Petar Maras
Miki Manojlovic
Car
Aleksandar Bercek
Crveni
Jovana Stojiljković
Sofija
Zachary Baharov
Kiril
Assen Blatechki
Goran Navojec
Igor Angelov
Dragan Bjelogrlic
Marian Valev
Cavdar
Miodrag Radonjic
Baca
Luka Grbic
Nenad Maras
Director
Miloš Avramović
Writer
Miloš Avramović
,
Petar Mihajlovic
Composer
Aleksandar Randjelovic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Serbia
Runtime
2 hours 7 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
19 July 2021
Release date
11 November 2021
Bosnia and Herzegovina
19 July 2021
Croatia
3 February 2022
Czechia
12 November 2021
Great Britain
15
13 August 2021
Serbia
5 November 2021
Switzerland
FSK16
Worldwide Gross
$2,786,060
Production
Rezim
Also known as
Juzni vetar 2: Ubrzanje, South Wind 2: Speed Up, Juzni vetar 2, Juzni vetar 2 - ubrzanje, Južni vjetar 2, Južni vjetar 2 - Ubrzanje, Ubrzanje, Јужни ветар 2, Южен вятър: Ускорение, Южный ветер 2, Južni vetar 2: Ubrzanje, Südwind 2: Vollgas
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Stills
Quotes
Crveni
We do not exist. We are ghosts.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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