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Poster of South Wind 2: Speed Up
6.3
Kinoafisha Films South Wind 2: Speed Up
6.3

South Wind 2: Speed Up

, 2021
Juzni vetar 2: Ubrzanje
Serbia / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of South Wind 2: Speed Up
6.3

Synopsis

Nenad, Maras his little brother, wants to follow the ilegal footsteps of his brother and now Maras and Baca have to free him from the clutches of the bad guys.

Cast

Milos Bikovic
Milos Bikovic
Petar Maras
Miki Manojlovic
Miki Manojlovic
Car
Aleksandar Bercek
Crveni
Jovana Stojiljković
Sofija
Zachary Baharov
Kiril
Assen Blatechki
Goran Navojec
Igor Angelov
Dragan Bjelogrlic
Marian Valev
Marian Valev
Cavdar
Miodrag Radonjic
Baca
Luka Grbic
Nenad Maras
Director Miloš Avramović
Writer Miloš Avramović, Petar Mihajlovic
Composer Aleksandar Randjelovic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 19 July 2021
Release date
11 November 2021 Bosnia and Herzegovina
19 July 2021 Croatia
3 February 2022 Czechia
12 November 2021 Great Britain 15
13 August 2021 Serbia
5 November 2021 Switzerland FSK16
Worldwide Gross $2,786,060
Production Rezim
Also known as
Juzni vetar 2: Ubrzanje, South Wind 2: Speed Up, Juzni vetar 2, Juzni vetar 2 - ubrzanje, Južni vjetar 2, Južni vjetar 2 - Ubrzanje, Ubrzanje, Јужни ветар 2, Южен вятър: Ускорение, Южный ветер 2, Južni vetar 2: Ubrzanje, Südwind 2: Vollgas

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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