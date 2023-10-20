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6.8
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Tiger Nageswara Rao
6.8
Tiger Nageswara Rao
, 2023
Tiger Nageswara Rao
India / Action, Biography, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Synopsis
Based on the life of the notorious thief Nageswara Rao, who was the most wanted thief of south India& managed to evade the authorities on several occasions in the 1970s, earning him the moniker of 'Tiger.'
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Cast
Anupam Kher
Raghavendra Rajput
Ravi Teja
Tiger Nageswara Rao
Nassar
Gajjala Prasad
Murli Sharma
Viswanath Sastry
Sudev Nair
Kasi
Koushik Mahata
Anukreethy Vas
Hareesh Peradi
Yelamanda
Rajiv Kumar Aneja
Gayatri Bhardwaj
Mani
Nupur Sanon
Sara
Renu Desai
Hemalatha Lavanam
Director
Vamsee
Writer
Vamsee
,
Srikanth Vissa
Composer
G.V. Prakash Kumar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
20 October 2023
Release date
21 October 2023
Great Britain
15
20 October 2023
India
UA
20 October 2023
UAE
Worldwide Gross
$19,532
Production
Abhishek Agarwal Arts
Also known as
Tiger Nageswara Rao, Tiger Nageswara Rao, India's Biggest Thief, टाइगर नागेश्वर राव, ببر ناگشوارا
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
15
votes
6
IMDb
Updated 6 October 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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