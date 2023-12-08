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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Aalavandhan
7.2
Aalavandhan
, 2001
Aalavandhan
India / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.2
Synopsis
Nandu and Vijay are brothers, who were abused by their stepmother during their younger days. Nandhu, who is mentally ill, decides to kill Vijay's fiancee as he visualizes her as his stepmother.
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Cast
Kamal Haasan
Major Vijayakumar
Raveena Tandon
Tejaswini
Manisha Koirala
Sharmilee
Shri Vallabh Vyas
Dr. Srinivasa Rao
Kitu Gidwani
Abhay-Vijay's stepmother
Milind Gunaji
Lt. Col. Santosh Kumar
Navin Nischol
Tejaswini's father
Fathima Babu
Tejaswini's Mother
Sarath Babu
Tejaswini's Father
Bobby Bedi
Real Estate Agent
Director
Suresh Krishna
Writer
Kamal Haasan
,
H. Banerjee
,
Amitabh Srivastava
Composer
Mahesh Mahadevan
,
Ehsaan Noorani
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 57 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
8 December 2023
Release date
8 December 2023
India
8 December 2023
UAE
TBC
Budget
250,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$2,158
Production
An Ak Audio, V. Creations
Also known as
Aalavandhan, Aalavandhan - Born to rule, Abhay, Сатана, अभय, Fearless
More
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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