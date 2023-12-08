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Poster of Aalavandhan
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Aalavandhan
7.2

Aalavandhan

, 2001
Aalavandhan
India / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Aalavandhan
7.2

Synopsis

Nandu and Vijay are brothers, who were abused by their stepmother during their younger days. Nandhu, who is mentally ill, decides to kill Vijay's fiancee as he visualizes her as his stepmother.

Cast

Kamal Haasan
Major Vijayakumar
Raveena Tandon
Tejaswini
Manisha Koirala
Sharmilee
Shri Vallabh Vyas
Dr. Srinivasa Rao
Kitu Gidwani
Abhay-Vijay's stepmother
Milind Gunaji
Lt. Col. Santosh Kumar
Navin Nischol
Tejaswini's father
Fathima Babu
Tejaswini's Mother
Sarath Babu
Tejaswini's Father
Bobby Bedi
Real Estate Agent
Director Suresh Krishna
Writer Kamal Haasan, H. Banerjee, Amitabh Srivastava
Composer Mahesh Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 57 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 8 December 2023
Release date
8 December 2023 India
8 December 2023 UAE TBC
Budget 250,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $2,158
Production An Ak Audio, V. Creations
Also known as
Aalavandhan, Aalavandhan - Born to rule, Abhay, Сатана, अभय, Fearless

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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