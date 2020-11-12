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Poster of The Hypothesis of the Stolen Painting
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Hypothesis of the Stolen Painting
7.5

The Hypothesis of the Stolen Painting

, 1979
L'hypothèse du tableau volé
France / Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Hypothesis of the Stolen Painting
7.5

Cast

Jean Rougeul
The collector
Carlos Asorey
Alfred Baillou
Korinn Mero
Jean Bessière
Chantal Paley
Personnage des Tableaux
Jean Raynaud
Personnage des Tableaux
Daniel Grimm
Personnage des Tableaux
Isidro Romero
Personnage des Tableaux
Bernard Daillencourt
Personnage des Tableaux
Jean-Damien Thiollier
Personnage des Tableaux
Alix Comte
Personnage des Tableaux
Director Raul Ruiz
Writer Pierre Klossowski, Raul Ruiz
Composer Jorge Arriagada
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 4 April 1978
Release date
4 April 1978 France
Production Institut National de l'Audiovisuel (INA)
Also known as
L'hypothèse du tableau volé, The Hypothesis of the Stolen Painting, A hipótese do quadro roubado, Hipótesis del cuadro robado, Hipoteza skradzionego obrazu, I ypothesi tou klemmenou pinaka, L'ipotesi del quadro rubato, Teori om en stulen tavla, Гипотеза украденной картины

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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