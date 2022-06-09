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Poster of Out of Exile
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Out of Exile
6.0

Out of Exile

, 2022
Out of Exile
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Out of Exile
6.0

Synopsis

Recently paroled thief Gabriel Russell tries to balance his life and mend a troubled family as an FBI agent hunts him down, along with his crew after a botched armored car robbery.

Cast

Peter Green
Whitman Rader
Ryan Merriman
Agent Brett Solomon
Hayley McFarland
Hayley McFarland
Dawn Russell
Laurie Cummings
Bank Manager
Cait Brasel
Diner Staff
Luce Rains
Luce Rains
Sheriff Dan Pogue
Adam Hampton
Adam Hampton
Gabriel Russell
Jake Roberts
Remy
Bruce Davis
Parole Officer Don Mitchell
Oliver Rayon
Chava
Erin Heatly
Bank Teller
Karrie Cox
Agent Jordan
Director Kyle Kauwika Harris
Writer Karrie Cox, Kyle Kauwika Harris
Composer Cory Perschbacher
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 20 January 2023
World premiere 9 June 2022
Release date
9 March 2023 UAE 18TC
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $18,692
Production Through Films, Perm Machine, Axtion Pictures
Also known as
Out of Exile, De Volta ao Crime, De vuelta al crimen, بازگشت از تبعید

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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