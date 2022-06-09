Cast
Peter Green
Whitman Rader
Laurie Cummings
Bank Manager
Bruce Davis
Parole Officer Don Mitchell
Cast and Crew
Director
Kyle Kauwika Harris
Writer
Karrie Cox, Kyle Kauwika Harris
Composer
Cory Perschbacher
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
20 January 2023
World premiere
9 June 2022
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$18,692
Production
Through Films, Perm Machine, Axtion Pictures
Also known as
Out of Exile, De Volta ao Crime, De vuelta al crimen, بازگشت از تبعید