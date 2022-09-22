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6.6
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Vechnoe novoe
6.6
Vechnoe novoe
, 2022
Vechnoe novoe
Russia, Belarus / Crime, Thriller / 18+
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6.6
Vechnoe novoe
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Kirill Zaporozhskiy
Konstantin Konyukhov
Tatyana Kolganova
Vitaly Kudryavtsev
Natalya Onischenko
Aleksandr Abramovich
Nadezhda Antzipovich
Ruslan Chernetskiy
Timur Nedzvedz
Gleb Vorotynskiy
Director
Andrey Leskin
Writer
Andrey Vasilyev
Composer
Maksim Volodin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / Belarus
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
22 September 2022
Release date
22 September 2022
Russia
Cinemaus Studio
Worldwide Gross
$88
Production
Kinokompaniya Vrata
Also known as
Vechnoe novoe, Вечное новое
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
15
votes
5.8
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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Vechnoe novoe
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