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Poster of Vechnoe novoe
6.6
Vechnoe novoe - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Vechnoe novoe
6.6

Vechnoe novoe

, 2022
Vechnoe novoe
Russia, Belarus / Crime, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Vechnoe novoe
6.6
Vechnoe novoe - Trailer
Vechnoe novoe  Trailer

Cast

Kirill Zaporozhskiy
Kirill Zaporozhskiy
Konstantin Konyukhov
Konstantin Konyukhov
Tatyana Kolganova
Tatyana Kolganova
Vitaly Kudryavtsev
Vitaly Kudryavtsev
Natalya Onischenko
Natalya Onischenko
Aleksandr Abramovich
Aleksandr Abramovich
Nadezhda Antzipovich
Ruslan Chernetskiy
Ruslan Chernetskiy
Timur Nedzvedz
Gleb Vorotynskiy
Director Andrey Leskin
Writer Andrey Vasilyev
Composer Maksim Volodin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 22 September 2022
Release date
22 September 2022 Russia Cinemaus Studio
Worldwide Gross $88
Production Kinokompaniya Vrata
Also known as
Vechnoe novoe, Вечное новое

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Vechnoe novoe - Trailer
Vechnoe novoe Trailer
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