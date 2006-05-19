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Poster of Played
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Played
4.3

Played

, 2006
Played
Great Britain / Thriller, Crime / 18+
Poster of Played
4.3

Cast

Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer
Gabriel Byrne
Gabriel Byrne
Vinnie Jones
Vinnie Jones
Anthony LaPaglia
Anthony LaPaglia
Bruno Kirby
Mick Rossi
Director Sean Stanek
Writer Mick Rossi, Sean Stanek
Composer Danny Saber
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 19 May 2006
Release date
19 May 2006 Russia 18+
19 May 2006 Kazakhstan
20 October 2006 USA
19 May 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $2,500,000
Production Attica Films Ltd., Film and Music Entertainment, Remarkable Films
Also known as
Played, Calles violentas, Gangstar, Jogando Sujo, Jugando sucio, Oi paiktes, Played - Abgezockt, Played - Se non giochi muori, To stisimo, Wrobiony, Сыграно

Film rating

4.3
Rate 12 votes
4.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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