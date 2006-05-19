Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Sean Stanek
Writer
Mick Rossi, Sean Stanek
Composer
Danny Saber
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
19 May 2006
Release date
|19 May 2006
|Russia
|
|18+
|19 May 2006
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|20 October 2006
|USA
|
|
|19 May 2006
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$2,500,000
Production
Attica Films Ltd., Film and Music Entertainment, Remarkable Films
Also known as
Played, Calles violentas, Gangstar, Jogando Sujo, Jugando sucio, Oi paiktes, Played - Abgezockt, Played - Se non giochi muori, To stisimo, Wrobiony, Сыграно