Poster of Tower
Рейтинги
7.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Tower

Tower

Tower 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Animation, testimony, and archival footage combine to relate the events of August 1, 1966 when a gunman opened fire from the University of Texas clock tower, killing 16 people.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 4 January 2017
World premiere 13 March 2016
Also known as
Tower, Wieża, Ο πύργος, Башня, Тауер, スクールシューティングタワー
Director
Kit Meytlend
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
