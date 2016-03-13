Walter Cronkite The horror of these, the sick among us, must be found in the horror of our hyper-civilization. A strange pandering to violence, a disrespect for life, fostered in part by governments which, in pursuit of the doctrine of self-defense, teach their youth to kill and to maim. A society in which the most popular newspaper cartoon strips, television programs, and movies are those that can invent new means of perpetrating bodily harm. A people who somehow can remain silent while their own civilization seems to crumble under the force of the caveman's philosophy - that might makes right. It seems likely that Charles Joseph Whitman's crime was society's crime.