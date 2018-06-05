Menu
Poster of Ocean's Eight
Рейтинги
7.0 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
Ocean's Eight

Ocean's Eight

Ocean's Eight 18+
Synopsis

Debbie Ocean, a criminal mastermind, gathers a crew of female thieves to pull off the heist of the century at New York's annual Met Gala.

Ocean's Eight - teaser trailer
Ocean's Eight  teaser trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 7 June 2018
World premiere 5 June 2018
Release date
21 June 2018 Russia КАРО Премьер 16+
7 June 2018 Australia
21 June 2018 Belarus
7 June 2018 Brazil
21 June 2018 Denmark
15 June 2018 Estonia
13 June 2018 France
21 June 2018 Germany
22 June 2018 Great Britain
21 June 2018 Greece
14 June 2018 Hong Kong
21 June 2018 Hungary
22 June 2018 India
8 June 2018 Indonesia
22 June 2018 Ireland 12A
21 June 2018 Israel
26 July 2018 Italy
21 June 2018 Kazakhstan
8 June 2018 Mexico
21 June 2018 Netherlands
21 June 2018 Portugal
22 June 2018 Romania
7 June 2018 Slovakia
13 June 2018 South Korea
6 July 2018 Spain
27 June 2018 Sweden
13 June 2018 Switzerland
15 June 2018 Turkey
8 June 2018 USA
21 June 2018 Ukraine
22 June 2018 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $70,000,000
Worldwide Gross $297,795,726
Production Warner Bros., Village Roadshow Pictures, Rahway Road Productions
Also known as
Ocean's Eight, Ocean's 8, Ocean's 8: Las estafadoras, 8 подруг Оушена, Oceanovih 8, Okeanovih 8, Băng Cướp Thế Kỷ: Đẳng Cấp Quý Cô, Debbie a její parťačky, Debbie Ocean 8, Debbina 8, Debbina osmička, Ocean 8, Ocean's 8: Az évszázad átverése, Ocean's 8: Jaf cu clasa, Oceani 8, Oito Mulheres e um Segredo, Okeaninih 8, Oušenas 8, Ouseno 8, Oushenning 8 dugonasi, Η συμμορία των 8, Бандитките на Оушън, Оушнових 8, オーシャンズ8, 盜海豪情：8美千嬌, 瞒天过海：美人计, 瞞天過海：八面玲瓏
Director
Gary Ross
Gary Ross
Cast
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock
Rihanna
Rihanna
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
7.0
Rate 88 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1884
Roman Artamonov 22 June 2018, 22:14
Офигенский фильм. Ходили с любимой, очень понравилось. Сюжет как обычно в стиле фильмов Оушена.👍
um007 12 July 2018, 17:40
8 дам Оушена или в банде только дувушки
Таких фильмов об остроумных и лихих грабителях не мало. Этот хорош прекрасным ансамбем акртис, динамичным… Read more…
Ocean's Eight - teaser trailer
Ocean's Eight Teaser trailer
Ocean's Eight - основной trailer in russian
Ocean's Eight Основной trailer in russian
Listen to the
soundtrack Ocean's Eight
