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Poster of Groupie
3.5
Kinoafisha Films Groupie
3.5

Groupie

, 2010
Groupie
USA / Crime, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Groupie
3.5

Synopsis

When a mysterious groupie joins legendary cursed band, "The Dark Knights", a series of unexplained murders derails their comeback tour.

Cast

Taryn Manning
Taryn Manning
Riley Simms
Hal Ozsan
Travis Bellamy
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Angus Wiles
Scott Anthony Leet
Davis Holmes
Mitch Ryan
Danny Arroyo
Danny Arroyo
Chuck
Mitch Ryan
Gerry Puck
Michael Teh
Peter
Betsy Rue
Nikki
Nicole Moore
Bridget
Maja Miletich
Lexa
Director Mark L. Lester
Writer Michael Feifer, Dana Dubovsky, Randall Frakes
Composer Vincent Gillioz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 15 July 2010
Production American World Pictures (AWP), Backstage Pass
Also known as
Groupie, Balada Assassina, Groupie - Sie beschützt die Band

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
3.4 IMDb
Updated 4 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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