Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
3.5
Kinoafisha
Films
Groupie
3.5
Groupie
, 2010
Groupie
USA / Crime, Detective, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
3.5
Synopsis
When a mysterious groupie joins legendary cursed band, "The Dark Knights", a series of unexplained murders derails their comeback tour.
Expand
Cast
Taryn Manning
Riley Simms
Hal Ozsan
Travis Bellamy
Eric Roberts
Angus Wiles
Scott Anthony Leet
Davis Holmes
Mitch Ryan
Danny Arroyo
Chuck
Mitch Ryan
Gerry Puck
Michael Teh
Peter
Betsy Rue
Nikki
Nicole Moore
Bridget
Maja Miletich
Lexa
Director
Mark L. Lester
Writer
Michael Feifer
,
Dana Dubovsky
,
Randall Frakes
Composer
Vincent Gillioz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
15 July 2010
Production
American World Pictures (AWP), Backstage Pass
Also known as
Groupie, Balada Assassina, Groupie - Sie beschützt die Band
More
Film rating
3.5
Rate
10
votes
3.4
IMDb
Updated 4 January 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Groupie
Dragons of Camelot
Fantasy
2014, USA
2.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree