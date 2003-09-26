|8 January 2004
|Russia
|12+
|2 July 2004
|Austria
|14
|22 December 2003
|Brazil
|14
|6 May 2004
|Czechia
|12+
|7 July 2004
|France
|1 July 2004
|Germany
|30 April 2004
|Great Britain
|22 January 2004
|Hungary
|16
|30 April 2004
|Ireland
|12
|18 June 2004
|Italy
|8 January 2004
|Kazakhstan
|16 April 2004
|Poland
|16
|22 July 2004
|Portugal
|26 September 2003
|Romania
|15
|15 July 2004
|Switzerland
|16
|26 September 2003
|USA
|8 January 2004
|Ukraine
During the clap-on, clap-off skirmish between Alex and Mrs Connelly, as Alex raises his middle finger towards the ceiling you can spot Drew Barrymore's character Nancy burying her face in her pillow to stifle a laugh.