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Poster of Duplex
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Duplex
6.4

Duplex

, 2003
Duplex
USA, Germany / Crime, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Duplex
6.4

Synopsis

A young couple has a chance to move into a gorgeous duplex in the perfect New York neighborhood. All they have to do is bump off the current tenant, a cute little old lady.

Cast

Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller
Alex Rose
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Nancy Kendricks
Eileen Essell
Mrs. Connelly
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux
Coop
Robert Wisdom
Robert Wisdom
Officer Dan
Swoosie Kurtz
Swoosie Kurtz
Jean
Wallace Shawn
Wallace Shawn
Herman
James Remar
James Remar
Chick
Harvey Fierstein
Kenneth
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph
Tara
Director Danny DeVito
Writer Larry Doyle
Composer David Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 22 January 2004
World premiere 26 September 2003
Release date
8 January 2004 Russia 12+
2 July 2004 Austria 14
22 December 2003 Brazil 14
6 May 2004 Czechia 12+
7 July 2004 France
1 July 2004 Germany
30 April 2004 Great Britain
22 January 2004 Hungary 16
30 April 2004 Ireland 12
18 June 2004 Italy
8 January 2004 Kazakhstan
16 April 2004 Poland 16
22 July 2004 Portugal
26 September 2003 Romania 15
15 July 2004 Switzerland 16
26 September 2003 USA
8 January 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $19,322,135
Production Miramax, Red Hour Films, Flower Films (II)
Also known as
Duplex, Dúplex, Our House, Дюплекс, 1 duplex pour 3, Asuntoloukku, Baba na zabití, Căn Hộ Cho Thuê, Çatı Katı, Der Appartement Schreck, Der Appartement-Schreck, Duplex - Drömhus med förhinder, Duplex - Leieboer fra helvete, Duplex - Un appartamento per tre, Jószomszédi iszony, Kaimiņu būšana, Ljubavno gnezdo, Mød vores nabo, Newlywed Life with Extras, Stara, spelji se!, Starsza pani musi zniknąć, Sygatoikoi me to zori, Tú starú treba zabiť!, Un duplex pour 3, Συγκάτοικοι με το ζόρι, Мансардата, おまけつき新婚生活, 双层公寓斗智记, Duplex: Drömhus Med Förhinder

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 28 December 2023

Quotes

Mrs. Connelly Tell me about yourselves. What do you do Alan?
Alex Rose Uh, it's Alex.
Nancy Kendricks Alex is a writer.
Mrs. Connelly Oh, a writer. I always thought of that as more of a hobby than a real job. I suppose I'm forgetting about Joyce.
Alex Rose Joyce. James Joyce. Of course. Wonderful writer.
Mrs. Connelly He died drunk and penniless.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

During the clap-on, clap-off skirmish between Alex and Mrs Connelly, as Alex raises his middle finger towards the ceiling you can spot Drew Barrymore's character Nancy burying her face in her pillow to stifle a laugh.

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