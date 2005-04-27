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Poster of XXX: State of the Union
5.0
Kinoafisha Films XXX: State of the Union
5.0

XXX: State of the Union

, 2005
XXX: State of the Union
USA / Action, Thriller, Crime, Adventure / 18+
Poster of XXX: State of the Union
5.0

Cast

Ice Cube
Ice Cube
XXX
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe
General George Deckert
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Agent Augustus Eugene Gibbons
John G. Connolly
Lt. Alabama 'Bama' Cobb
Ramon De Ocampo
Nona Gaye
Lola Jackson
Matt Gerald
Matt Gerald
Sunny Mabrey
Charlie Mayweather
Michael Roof
Agent Toby Lee Shavers
Rudi Rose
Ned Schmidtke
Barry Sigismondi
Director Lee Tamahori
Writer Rich Wilkes, Simon Kinberg
Composer Marco Beltrami
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 15 April 2022
World premiere 27 April 2005
Release date
28 April 2005 Russia Каскад 16+
28 April 2005 Argentina
28 April 2005 Australia
29 April 2005 Austria
28 April 2005 Belarus
27 April 2005 Belgium
29 April 2005 Brazil
29 April 2005 Bulgaria
28 April 2005 Chile
17 June 2005 China
28 April 2005 Croatia
28 April 2005 Czechia
27 April 2005 Denmark
27 April 2005 Egypt
29 April 2005 Estonia
27 April 2005 Finland
27 April 2005 France
28 April 2005 Germany
29 April 2005 Great Britain
24 June 2005 Greece
28 April 2005 Hong Kong
28 April 2005 Hungary
29 April 2005 Iceland
29 April 2005 Ireland
28 April 2005 Israel
29 April 2005 Italy
28 April 2005 Kazakhstan
27 April 2005 Kuwait
28 April 2005 Netherlands
27 April 2005 North Macedonia
29 April 2005 Panama
27 April 2005 Philippines
3 June 2005 Poland
28 April 2005 Portugal
28 April 2005 Singapore
28 April 2005 Slovakia
29 April 2005 South Korea
29 April 2005 Spain
27 April 2005 Sweden
27 April 2005 Switzerland
28 April 2005 Thailand
3 June 2005 Turkey
27 April 2005 UAE
29 April 2005 USA
28 April 2005 Ukraine
29 April 2005 Uruguay
MPAA PG-13
Budget $113,000,000
Worldwide Gross $71,410,636
Production Revolution Studios, Original Film
Also known as
xXx: State of the Union, xXx 2: The Next Level, xXx 2: Estado de emergencia, xXx²: The Next Level, xXx 2 - The Next Level, xXx: The Next Level, Три икса 2: Новый уровень, Cold Circle & Intersection, Trigubas X-2, Trigubas X: aukstesnis lygis, Triplo X 2: Estado de Emergência, Triplu X - 2, Trostruko X 2, xXx 2 Nākamais līmenis, xXx 2: Estado de Emergência, xXx 2: Następny poziom, xXx 2: Uus tase, xXx Squared, XXX: Estado de emergencia, xXx: Estat d'emergència, xXx: L'état de l'union, xXx: Liên Minh Chính Phủ, xXx: Nová dimenze, xXx: Nová dimenzia, xXx: Stanje pripravnosti, xXx: Ο απόλυτος πράκτορας 2, xXx: Новий рівень, xXx², xXx2 - The Next Level, xXx² - The Next Level, xXx2: A következő fokozat, xXx²: Estado de emergencia, XXX2: Estado Radical, xXx²: State of the Union, XXX2: V pripravljenosti, Yeni Nesil Ajan 2: Yeni Seviye, Три ікси 2: Новий рівень, Трите хикса 2: Следващото ниво, トリプルX ネクスト・レベル, 限制級戰警2：極限公國, ثلاثية ايكس: حالة الاتحاد, 3X 反恐暴族：特種叛變, Triple xXx 2: The Next Level, xXx 2 The Next Level, xXx State of The Union, xXx: O apolytos praktoras 2, xXx² : The Next Level, Triple X 2: The Next Level, xXx 2: State of the Union, xXx II: State of the Union, xXx2: The Next Level, טריפל אקס 2: מצב האומה, 3X之特種叛變, xXx 2, Yeni nesil ajan 2, 트리플 엑스 2

Film rating

5.0
Rate 16 votes
4.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

Darius Stone Wars come and go, but my soldiers stay eternal.
Agent Augustus Gibbons I like that. Who said it? Jefferson? Patton?
Darius Stone Tupac.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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