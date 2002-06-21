ProductionBlockbuster Films, DEJ Productions, Peninsula Films
Also known as
Dahmer, Dahmer - Il cannibale di Milwaukee, Dahmer - Mente Assassina, Dahmer le cannibale, Dahmer, el carnicero de Milwaukee, Dahmer: Kannibalen fra Millwaukee, Dahmer: Mente Asesina, Kannibál, The Mind Is a Place of Its Own, To ktinos, Το κτήνος, Дамер, Палач Дамер, 다머, ジェフリー・ダーマー
Film rating
5.6
Rate10 votes
5.6IMDb
Quotes
Jeffrey DahmerYou know what the cross was, don't you?
RodneyYeah, where Jesus died, right?
Jeffrey DahmerA torture device... used to kill criminals. So when you pray to it, it's like praying to an electric chair, or a guillotine.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.