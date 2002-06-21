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Poster of Dahmer
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Dahmer
5.6

Dahmer

, 2002
Dahmer
USA / Biography, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Dahmer
5.6

Cast

Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
Jeffrey Dahmer
Bruce Davison
Bruce Davison
Lionel Dahmer
Artel Great
Rodney
Matt Newton
Lance Bell
Dion Basco
Khamtay
Kate Williamson
Grandma
Christina Payano
Letitia
Tom'ya Bowden
Shawna
Sean Blakemore
Corliss
Mickey Swenson
Officer Phillips
Director David Jacobson
Writer David Jacobson
Composer Christina Agamanolis, Mariana Bernoski, Willow Williamson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 21 June 2002
Release date
8 April 2003 Austria
13 November 2007 France
8 April 2003 Germany
21 June 2002 USA
MPAA R
Budget $250,000
Worldwide Gross $144,008
Production Blockbuster Films, DEJ Productions, Peninsula Films
Also known as
Dahmer, Dahmer - Il cannibale di Milwaukee, Dahmer - Mente Assassina, Dahmer le cannibale, Dahmer, el carnicero de Milwaukee, Dahmer: Kannibalen fra Millwaukee, Dahmer: Mente Asesina, Kannibál, The Mind Is a Place of Its Own, To ktinos, Το κτήνος, Дамер, Палач Дамер, 다머, ジェフリー・ダーマー

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb

Quotes

Jeffrey Dahmer You know what the cross was, don't you?
Rodney Yeah, where Jesus died, right?
Jeffrey Dahmer A torture device... used to kill criminals. So when you pray to it, it's like praying to an electric chair, or a guillotine.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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