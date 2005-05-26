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Poster of Havoc
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Havoc
6.8

Havoc

, 2005
Havoc
USA, Germany / Romantic, Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of Havoc
6.8

Synopsis

Two affluent suburban girls clash with the Latino gang culture of East Los Angeles.

Cast

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Allison Lang
Bijou Phillips
Bijou Phillips
Emily
Shiri Appleby
Shiri Appleby
Amanda
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Sam
Laura San Giacomo
Laura San Giacomo
Joanna Lang
Mike Vogel
Mike Vogel
Toby
Raymond Cruz
Raymond Cruz
Chino
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Jose Vasquez
Sam Bottoms
Sam Bottoms
Freddy Rodriguez
Freddy Rodriguez
Hector
Michael Biehn
Michael Biehn
Stuart Lang
Director Barbara Kopple
Writer Stephen Gaghan, Jessica Kaplan
Composer Cliff Martinez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 25 April 2007
World premiere 26 May 2005
Release date
13 October 2005 Russia Вест 16+
16 October 2005 Australia
13 October 2005 Belarus
28 July 2007 France
3 August 2007 Italy
13 October 2005 Kazakhstan
16 October 2005 Mexico C
16 October 2005 USA
13 October 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $371,000
Production Media 8 Entertainment, Stuhall Productions, S.R.O. Entertainment AG
Also known as
Havoc, Perturbadas, Caos, Jeux de gangs, Kaos, 16th Street, Ámok, Experiente extreme, Garotas sem Rumo, Havoc - Fuori controllo, Havoc - Jovens Sem Rumo, Kick, Kick - We are Totally F*cking Bored, Skoteinos kosmos, Spoust, Spúšť, Spustoszenie, The Powers That Be, Tolpa, Σκοτεινός κόσμος, Крэйзи, アン・ハサウェイ　裸の天使, 玩命派對, Caos (Havoc), アンハサウェイ／裸の天使, 历劫俏佳人

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Write review
Updated 16 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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