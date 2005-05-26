Film details
Country
USA / Germany
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2005
Online premiere
25 April 2007
World premiere
26 May 2005
Release date
|13 October 2005
|Russia
| Вест
|16+
|16 October 2005
|Australia
|
|
|13 October 2005
|Belarus
|
|
|28 July 2007
|France
|
|
|3 August 2007
|Italy
|
|
|13 October 2005
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|16 October 2005
|Mexico
|
|C
|16 October 2005
|USA
|
|
|13 October 2005
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$9,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$371,000
Production
Media 8 Entertainment, Stuhall Productions, S.R.O. Entertainment AG
Also known as
Havoc, Perturbadas, Caos, Jeux de gangs, Kaos, 16th Street, Ámok, Experiente extreme, Garotas sem Rumo, Havoc - Fuori controllo, Havoc - Jovens Sem Rumo, Kick, Kick - We are Totally F*cking Bored, Skoteinos kosmos, Spoust, Spúšť, Spustoszenie, The Powers That Be, Tolpa, Σκοτεινός κόσμος, Крэйзи, アン・ハサウェイ 裸の天使, 玩命派對, Caos (Havoc), アンハサウェイ／裸の天使, 历劫俏佳人