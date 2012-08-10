Malo What's the worst thing you ever did, Joe?

Joe Sarcone The worst thing I ever did was trust the wrong man.

Malo How do you know when you're trusting the wrong man?

Joe Sarcone You're questioning me? Huh, you lttle shit? I always make my decision with my hed, not my heart. I got to where I am in this world by taking advantage of people's trust, and I'm not ashamed of that. There's a Maldonado seed. You hungry?

Malo I can always eat.

Joe Sarcone Kitchen never closes, and everybody eats at my table.

Malo You really trust everybody in here?