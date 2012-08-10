Malo
What's the worst thing you ever did, Joe?
Joe Sarcone
The worst thing I ever did was trust the wrong man.
Malo
How do you know when you're trusting the wrong man?
Joe Sarcone
You're questioning me? Huh, you lttle shit? I always make my decision with my hed, not my heart. I got to where I am in this world by taking advantage of people's trust, and I'm not ashamed of that. There's a Maldonado seed. You hungry?
Malo
I can always eat.
Joe Sarcone
Kitchen never closes, and everybody eats at my table.
Malo
You really trust everybody in here?
Joe Sarcone
That door you just walked through only works one way - In. Once you're in, the only way out is to the sounds of gunshots and bagpipes.