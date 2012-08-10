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Poster of Freelancers
5.6
Freelancers - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Freelancers
5.6

Freelancers

, 2012
Freelancers
USA / Drama, Action, Crime, Detective / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Freelancers
5.6
Freelancers - Trailer
Freelancers  Trailer

Synopsis

The son of a slain NYPD officer joins the force, where he falls in with his father's former partner and a team of rogue cops.

Cast

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Joe Sarcone
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
LaRue
Beau Garrett
Beau Garrett
Joey
50 Cent
50 Cent
Malo
Ryan O'Nan
Ryan O'Nan
Lucas
Jeff Chase
Jeff Chase
Michael McGrady
Robert Jude
Dana Delany
Dana Delany
Malcolm Goodwin
A.D.
Anabelle Acosta
Cyn
Matt Gerald
Matt Gerald
Billy Morrison
Robert Wisdom
Robert Wisdom
Terrence Burke
Director Jessy Terrero
Writer L. Philippe Casseus
Composer Reg B
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 15 November 2012
World premiere 10 August 2012
Release date
10 August 2012 Russia 16+
10 August 2012 Brazil
10 August 2012 Kazakhstan
10 August 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $456,350
Production Grindstone Entertainment Group, Cheetah Vision, Emmett/Furla Oasis Films
Also known as
Freelancers, Un crimen inesperado, Agents libres, Assassinos de Aluguel, Cảnh Sát Trả Thù, Crossfire, Diastavroumena pyra, Kirli Oyun, Mehasel miktzoyi, Slobodni strijelci, Svobodnjaki, Szabadúszók, Unidad de élite, Unités d'Elite, Vabakutselised, Διασταυρούμενα πυρά, На свободна практика, Слободни стрелци, Фрилансеры, フリーランサー NY捜査線, 黑白無間

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
4.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Freelancers - Trailer
Freelancers Trailer
Freelancers - Red band trailer
Freelancers Red band trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Malo What's the worst thing you ever did, Joe?
Joe Sarcone The worst thing I ever did was trust the wrong man.
Malo How do you know when you're trusting the wrong man?
Joe Sarcone You're questioning me? Huh, you lttle shit? I always make my decision with my hed, not my heart. I got to where I am in this world by taking advantage of people's trust, and I'm not ashamed of that. There's a Maldonado seed. You hungry?
Malo I can always eat.
Joe Sarcone Kitchen never closes, and everybody eats at my table.
Malo You really trust everybody in here?
Joe Sarcone That door you just walked through only works one way - In. Once you're in, the only way out is to the sounds of gunshots and bagpipes.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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