Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Payoff
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Payoff
5.4

Payoff

, 2003
Gomez & Tavares
France / Comedy, Action, Crime / 18+
Poster of Payoff
5.4

Cast

Stomy Bugsy
Lt. Carlos Gomez
Titoff
Lt. Maxime "Max" Tavarès
Jean Yanne
Tonton
Noémie Lenoir
Noémie Lenoir
Gina
Etienne Chicot
Commissaire Cagnoty
Philippe Lemaire
Silvio Baginorelli
Élodie Navarre
Paulina
Daniel Duval
Izenberg
Eléonora Donde
Catherine Gomez
Tony Amoni
St Jean, le Rasta
Director Gilles Paquet-Brenner
Writer Renaud Bendavid, Gilles Paquet-Brenner
Composer David François Moreau
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 7 May 2003
Release date
15 January 2004 Russia
15 January 2004 Belarus
7 May 2003 Belgium
7 May 2003 France
15 January 2004 Kazakhstan
15 January 2004 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $5,127,899
Production Hugo Films, Les Productions de la Guéville, M6
Also known as
Gomez & Tavarès, Payoff, Furkó fakabátok, Gomes & Tavares, Gomez i Tavarez, Lapówka, Marseille-i zsaruk, Ödeşme, Pay Off, Payoff - Die Abrechnung, Step on It!, Расплата, マルセイユ・ヴァイス

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Payoff

Gomez & Tavarès, la suite
Gomez & Tavarès, la suite Action, Comedy, Crime
2007, Belgium / France
4.0
The Transporter Refueled
The Transporter Refueled Action
2015, France / China
4.0
Rush Hour 3
Rush Hour 3 Action, Thriller, Crime, Comedy
2007, USA
6.0
Crooked House
Crooked House Detective
2017, Great Britain
6.0
Dark Places
Dark Places Thriller, Drama, Detective
2015, France / USA / Great Britain
7.0
Mother's Day
Mother's Day Thriller
2010, USA
6.0
After the Sunset
After the Sunset Comedy, Action, Adventure
2004, USA
6.0
Pretty Things
Pretty Things Drama
2001, France
5.0
Freeway
Freeway Comedy, Thriller, Crime, Drama
1996, USA
6.0
The Valet
The Valet Comedy
2006, France
6.0
Incruste, L'
Incruste, L' Comedy
2004, France
4.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more