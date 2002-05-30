|29 January 2004
|Russia
|30 May 2002
|Australia
|29 January 2004
|Belarus
|12 September 2003
|Great Britain
|22 August 2002
|Israel
|29 January 2004
|Kazakhstan
|27 June 2003
|USA
|29 January 2004
|Ukraine
The film's title 'The Hard Word' refers to a form of Australian slang (cant or cryptolect) that the film's central protagonists use when speaking to one another in prison or "on the job". This speech is known as Retchab Klat (Rech-tub kay-lat) 'Butcher Talk'. Words are written backwards while digraphs and plural endings remain intact. It developed among butchers as a way of covertly ogling or making fun of certain customers without attracting attention. It is an old-time butchers' language that is still used in some small rural Australian towns today.