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Poster of The Hard Word
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Hard Word
6.5

The Hard Word

, 2002
The Hard Word
Australia, Great Britain / Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Hard Word
6.5

Cast

Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce
Dale
Rachel Griffiths
Rachel Griffiths
Carol
Joel Edgerton
Joel Edgerton
Shane
Damien Richardson
Mal
Rhondda Findleton
Jane
Kate Atkinson
Pamela
Vince Colosimo
Vince Colosimo
Kelly
Paul Sonkkila
O'Riordan
Robert Taylor
Frank
Kym Gyngell
Paul
Director Scott Roberts
Writer Scott Roberts
Composer David Thrussell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 30 May 2002
Release date
29 January 2004 Russia
30 May 2002 Australia
29 January 2004 Belarus
12 September 2003 Great Britain
22 August 2002 Israel
29 January 2004 Kazakhstan
27 June 2003 USA
29 January 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,085,562
Production Alibi Films, Australian Film Finance Corporation (AFFC), Wildheart Films
Also known as
The Hard Word, Blood & Guts, Blood and Guts, El gran golpe, Kemény meló, O Grande Roubo, Pankkiryöstäjät, The Australian Job, The Hard Word - L'ultimo colpo, Twentyman, Twentyman Brothers, Σκληρές κουβέντες, Слово вора, トエンティマン・ブラザーズ

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The film's title 'The Hard Word' refers to a form of Australian slang (cant or cryptolect) that the film's central protagonists use when speaking to one another in prison or "on the job". This speech is known as Retchab Klat (Rech-tub kay-lat) 'Butcher Talk'. Words are written backwards while digraphs and plural endings remain intact. It developed among butchers as a way of covertly ogling or making fun of certain customers without attracting attention. It is an old-time butchers' language that is still used in some small rural Australian towns today.

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