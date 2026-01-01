Menu
Poster of The Hands of Orlac
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Hands of Orlac

The Hands of Orlac

Orlacs Hände 18+
Synopsis

A world-famous pianist loses both hands in an accident. When new hands are grafted on, he doesn't know they once belonged to a murderer.
Country Germany / Austria
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1924
World premiere 24 September 1924
Release date
24 September 1924 Germany
4 June 1928 USA
Production Pan-Film
Also known as
Orlacs Hände, The Hands of Orlac, As Mãos de Orlac, Las manos de Orlac, Les mains d'Orlac, Die unheimlichen Hände des Doktor Orlac, Le mani dell'altro, Orlac, Orlacove ruke, Orlacs händer, Ręce Orlaka, Ta heria tou Orlac, Τα χέρια του Όρλακ, Орлакове руке, Руки Орлака
Director
Robert Wiene
Cast
Conrad Veidt
Conrad Veidt
Alexandra Sorina
Fritz Kortner
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Hands of Orlac
Demon 6.1
Demon (2015)
Mad Love 7.3
Mad Love (1935)
White Hell of Pitz Palu 7.3
White Hell of Pitz Palu (1929)
Variety 7.4
Variety (1925)
Das Wachsfigurenkabinett 6.6
Das Wachsfigurenkabinett (1924)
Crime and Punishment 6.8
Crime and Punishment (1923)
Destiny 7.6
Destiny (1922)
The Golem: How He Came into the World 7.2
The Golem: How He Came into the World (1920)
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari 7.4
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Stills
