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Poster of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Spy Who Came in from the Cold
7.5

The Spy Who Came in from the Cold

, 1965
The Spy Who Came In from the Cold
Great Britain / Crime / 18+
Poster of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold
7.5

Cast

Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Alec Leamas
Oskar Werner
Fiedler
Cyril Cusack
Control
Michael Hordern
Ashe
Claire Bloom
Nancy 'Nan' Perry
Sam Wanamaker
Sam Wanamaker
Peters
Jiří Voskovec
Jiří Voskovec
Comrade Karden - Defense Attorney
Rupert Davies
George Smiley
Peter van Dijk
Hans-Dieter Mundt
Robert Hardy
Dick Carlton
Director Martin Ritt
Writer John le Carré, Paul Dehn, Guy Trosper
Composer Sol Kaplan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 16 December 1965
Release date
9 July 2024 Austria 16
16 December 1965 Belgium 12
9 March 1966 France
8 March 1966 Germany
13 January 1966 Great Britain PG
18 April 1966 Sweden
16 December 1965 USA
Worldwide Gross $529
Production Salem Films Limited
Also known as
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Alto espionaje, Der Spion, der aus der Kälte kam, El espía que vino del frío, L'espion qui venait du froid, Spion aan de muur, A kém utolsó akciója, A kém, aki a hidegből jött, El espía que surgió del frío, John le Carré's The Spy Who Came In from the Cold, La spia che venne dal freddo, Mies kylmästä, O Espião que Saiu do Frio, O Espião que Veio do Frio, O kataskopos pou gyrise ap' to kryo, Shpion, prishedshiy s kholoda, Špijun koji je došao sa hladnoće, Špión, který přišel z chladu, Spionen der kom ind fra kulden, Spionen från kylan, Spionen som kom in från kylan, Spionen som kom inn fra kulden, Spionul care a venit din frig, Szpieg, który przyszedł z zimnej strefy, Szpieg, który wyszedł z zimna, Utanç Duvarında Casusluk, Vakoilija kylmästä, Ze śmiertelnego zimna, Ο κατάσκοπος που γύρισε απ' το κρύο, Шпигун, який повернувся з холоду, Шпион, пришедший с холода, Шпионинът, който дойде от студа, 冷戰諜魂, 寒い国から帰ったスパイ, Шпијун који се склонио у заветрину, Шпијун који је дошао са хладноће, A kem aki a hidegbol jott

Film rating

7.5
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 5 September 2023

Quotes

Alec Leamas It was a foul, foul operation, but it paid off.
Nan Perry Who for?
Alec Leamas What the hell do you think spies are? Moral philosophers measuring everything they do against the word of God or Karl Marx? They're not! They're just a bunch of seedy, squalid bastards like me: little men, drunkards, queers, henpecked husbands, civil servants playing cowboys and Indians to brighten their rotten little lives. Do you think they sit like monks in a cell, balancing right against wrong? Yesterday I would have killed Mundt because I thought him evil and an enemy. But not today. Today he is evil and my friend. London needs him. They need him so that the great, moronic masses you admire so much can sleep soundly in their flea-bitten beds again. They need him for the safety of ordinary, crummy people like you and me...
Nan Perry You killed Fiedler!
Alec Leamas How big does a cause have to be before you kill your friends? What about your Party? There's a few million bodies on that path!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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