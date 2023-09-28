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8.3
Kinoafisha
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Kannur Squad
8.3
Kannur Squad
, 2023
Kannur Squad
India / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
About
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8.3
Synopsis
The gripping saga of a police officer and his team, their challenging journey to nab a criminal gang across the country. Further, it shows how he leads his team towards triumph, amidst professional uncertainities in this gripping drama.
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Cast
Mammootty
ASI George Martin
Vijayaraghavan
SP Krishnalal T.K
Shabareesh Varma
Muhammed Shafi TA
Shebin Benson
Ramzan
Kishore Kumar G.
SP Manu Needhi Cholan
Rony David
Jayakumar P Vasu
Azees Nedumangad
Jose Skaria
Arjun Radhakrishnan
Ameer Shah
Sunny Wayne
Reghu
Sarath Sabha
Vinod Kollaattu
Director
Roby Varghese Raj
Writer
Rony David
,
Muhammed Shafi
Composer
Sushin Shyam
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 41 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
28 September 2023
Release date
28 September 2023
India
UA
28 September 2023
Tajikistan
28 September 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$1,981,526
Production
Mammootty Kampany
Also known as
Kannur Squad
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Film rating
8.3
Rate
11
votes
7.6
IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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