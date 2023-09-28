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Poster of Kannur Squad
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Kannur Squad
8.3

Kannur Squad

, 2023
Kannur Squad
India / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Kannur Squad
8.3

Synopsis

The gripping saga of a police officer and his team, their challenging journey to nab a criminal gang across the country. Further, it shows how he leads his team towards triumph, amidst professional uncertainities in this gripping drama.

Cast

Mammootty
ASI George Martin
Vijayaraghavan
SP Krishnalal T.K
Shabareesh Varma
Muhammed Shafi TA
Shebin Benson
Ramzan
Kishore Kumar G.
SP Manu Needhi Cholan
Rony David
Jayakumar P Vasu
Azees Nedumangad
Jose Skaria
Arjun Radhakrishnan
Ameer Shah
Sunny Wayne
Reghu
Sarath Sabha
Vinod Kollaattu
Director Roby Varghese Raj
Writer Rony David, Muhammed Shafi
Composer Sushin Shyam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 41 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 September 2023
Release date
28 September 2023 India UA
28 September 2023 Tajikistan
28 September 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,981,526
Production Mammootty Kampany
Also known as
Kannur Squad

Film rating

8.3
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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