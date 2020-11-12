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4.8
Kinoafisha Films Pure as a Lily
4.8

Pure as a Lily

, 1976
Come una rosa al naso
Italy, Great Britain / Comedy, Crime / 18+
4.8

Cast

Vittorio Gassman
Anthony M. Wilson
Ornella Muti
Ornella Muti
Lucia Mantuso
Madeleine Hinde
Vanessa Hampton
Adolfo Celi
L'onorevole
Alessandro Haber
Alessandro Haber
Vittorio
Armando Bandini
Sandro Scibetta
Antonino Faà di Bruno
Don Gerlando
Graham Stark
Detective Mike
Dudley Sutton
Jack
Lou Castel
Luciano
Director Franco Rossi
Writer Vittorio Bonicelli, Roberto Leoni, Franco Lerici, Roberto Lerici
Composer John Cameron
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 11 March 1976
Release date
11 March 1976 Russia 18+
11 March 1976 Italy
11 March 1976 Kazakhstan
11 March 1976 Ukraine
Production Incorporated Television Company (ITC), Sir Lew Grade, Variety Film Production
Also known as
Come una rosa al naso, Pure as a Lily, Virginity, Cuidado que ela é Virgem, Dziewictwo, Eine Rose in der Nase, Enas entimotatos apateonas, Liebesgrüße aus Palermo, O Primo de Londres, Ramba Zamba bei der Mafia!, Verginità, Virginidad, Virginitate, Virginité, Девственост

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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