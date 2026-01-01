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Pulya Durova
Pulya Durova
, 2018
Pulya Durova
Russia / Detective, Crime / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Cast
Sergey Zharkov
Aleksandr Durov
Aleksey Oshurkov
Silaev
Aleksandr Naumov
Juzhakov
Aleksandr Andrienko
Erich Scholl
Aleksandr Korotkov
Savgorodny
Valeriya Moiseieva
Dmitriy Gusev
Anna Bachalova
Lena Durova
Lev Prygunov
Vladimir Kajurov
Katharina Spiering
Greta Scholl
Aleksandr Vdovin
Valentin Savelyevich
Director
Vyacheslav Rogozhkin
Writer
Vyacheslav Rogozhkin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2018
Also known as
Pulya Durova, Пуля Дурова
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