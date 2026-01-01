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Poster of Pulya Durova
Kinoafisha Films Pulya Durova

Pulya Durova

, 2018
Pulya Durova
Russia / Detective, Crime / 18+
Poster of Pulya Durova

Cast

Sergey Zharkov
Sergey Zharkov
Aleksandr Durov
Aleksey Oshurkov
Silaev
Aleksandr Naumov
Aleksandr Naumov
Juzhakov
Aleksandr Andrienko
Aleksandr Andrienko
Erich Scholl
Aleksandr Korotkov
Aleksandr Korotkov
Savgorodny
Valeriya Moiseieva
Dmitriy Gusev
Dmitriy Gusev
Anna Bachalova
Anna Bachalova
Lena Durova
Lev Prygunov
Lev Prygunov
Vladimir Kajurov
Katharina Spiering
Katharina Spiering
Greta Scholl
Aleksandr Vdovin
Valentin Savelyevich
Director Vyacheslav Rogozhkin
Writer Vyacheslav Rogozhkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2018
Also known as
Pulya Durova, Пуля Дурова

Film rating

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