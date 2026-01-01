The Docks of New York, Die Docks von New-York, Les damnés de l'océan, Los muelles de Nueva York, As Docas de Nova Iorque, Docas de Nova York, Docurile din New York, Dokovi Njujorka, Éjféli frigy, En natt i hamn, I dannati dell'oceano, Im Hafen von New York, New York kikötői, O moiraios heimarros, Sømandsknejpen, Yö satamassa, Życie zaczyna się jutro, Ο μοιραίος χείμαρρος, Доковете на Ню Йорк, Пристани Нью-Йорка, ニューヨークの波止場, Доки Нью-Йорку, 뉴욕의 선창, Die Docks von New York
Film rating
7.5
Rate13 votes
7.5IMDb
Quotes
LouUntil I got married, I was decent.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.