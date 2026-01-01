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Poster of The Docks of New York
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Docks of New York
7.5

The Docks of New York

, 1928
The Docks of New York
USA / Romantic, Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Docks of New York
7.5

Cast

George Bancroft
George Bancroft
Bill Roberts
Betty Compson
Mae Roberts
Olga Baclanova
Lou -- Wife of Andy
Clyde Cook
Bill's Pal
Mitchell Lewis
Andy - the Third Engineer
Gustav von Seyffertitz
Hymn Book Harry
Richard Alexander
Lou's Sweetheart
May Foster
Mrs. Crimp
George Irving
Night Court Judge
John Kelly
Sailor Barfly
Director Josef von Sternberg
Writer Jules Furthman, John Monk Saunders, Julian Johnson
Composer Robert Israel, Donald Sosin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1928
World premiere 16 September 1928
Release date
16 September 1928 USA
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
The Docks of New York, Die Docks von New-York, Les damnés de l'océan, Los muelles de Nueva York, As Docas de Nova Iorque, Docas de Nova York, Docurile din New York, Dokovi Njujorka, Éjféli frigy, En natt i hamn, I dannati dell'oceano, Im Hafen von New York, New York kikötői, O moiraios heimarros, Sømandsknejpen, Yö satamassa, Życie zaczyna się jutro, Ο μοιραίος χείμαρρος, Доковете на Ню Йорк, Пристани Нью-Йорка, ニューヨークの波止場, Доки Нью-Йорку, 뉴욕의 선창, Die Docks von New York

Film rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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