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Poster of Red Dragon
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Red Dragon
7.3

Red Dragon

, 2002
Red Dragon
USA, Germany / Drama, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Red Dragon
7.3

Synopsis

A retired FBI agent with psychological gifts is assigned to help track down "The Tooth Fairy", a mysterious serial killer; aiding him is imprisoned forensic psychiatrist Hannibal "The Cannibal" Lecter.

Cast

Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins
Hannibal Lecter
Edward Norton
Edward Norton
Will Graham
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
Francis Dolarhyde
Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
Jack Crawford
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Freddy Lounds
Anthony Heald
Dr. Chilton
Brenda Strong
Brenda Strong
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Reba McClane
Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker
Molly Graham
Ken Leung
Ken Leung
Lloyd Bowman
Frankie Faison
Frankie Faison
Barney
Director Brett Ratner
Writer Thomas Harris, Ted Tally
Composer Danny Elfman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 23 December 2013
World premiere 30 September 2002
Release date
28 November 2002 Russia 16+
17 October 2002 Argentina
23 October 2002 Australia
31 October 2002 Austria
23 October 2002 Belgium
1 November 2002 Brazil
29 November 2002 Bulgaria
2 October 2002 Canada
19 October 2002 Colombia
31 October 2002 Czechia
20 March 2003 Denmark
11 December 2002 Egypt
20 December 2002 Estonia
1 November 2002 Finland
29 October 2002 France
31 October 2002 Germany
11 October 2002 Great Britain
25 October 2002 Greece
24 October 2002 Hong Kong
31 October 2002 Hungary
18 October 2002 Iceland
11 October 2002 Ireland
31 October 2002 Israel
25 October 2002 Italy
8 February 2003 Japan
29 November 2002 Kazakhstan
24 December 2002 Kuwait
31 January 2003 Latvia
13 December 2002 Lithuania
1 November 2002 Mexico
7 November 2002 Netherlands
17 October 2002 New Zealand
1 November 2002 Norway
7 November 2002 Peru
23 October 2002 Philippines
25 October 2002 Poland
1 November 2002 Portugal
8 November 2002 Romania
24 October 2002 Singapore
25 January 2003 South Africa
1 November 2002 South Korea
25 October 2002 Spain
1 November 2002 Sweden
30 October 2002 Switzerland
18 October 2002 Taiwan
15 November 2002 Turkey
4 October 2002 USA
28 November 2002 Ukraine
30 October 2002 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $78,000,000
Worldwide Gross $209,196,298
Production Universal Pictures, Dino De Laurentiis Company, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Red Dragon, Dragón rojo, Červený drak, Den røde drage, Dragão Vermelho, Dragon rouge, Roter Drache, Красный Дракон, A vörös sárkány, Crveni zmaj, Czerwony smok, Dragonul rosu, El dragón rojo, Kızıl Ejder, Kokkinos drakos, Punainen lohikäärme, Punane draakon, Qizil Ajdaho, Qırmızı Əjdaha, Raudonasis drakonas, Röd drake, Rồng Đỏ, Sarkanais pūķis, Κόκκινος δράκος, Қызыл Айдаһар, Црвени змај, Чeрвеният дракон, Червоний дракон, التنين الأحمر, रेड ड्रैगन, 레드 드래곤, レッド・ドラゴン, 紅龍, 红龙, El silencio de los corderos El Dragon Rojo, Hannibal Lecter: 3 - El dragón rojo, 沉默的羔羊前傳

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Red Dragon

Quotes

Hannibal Lecter And be grateful. Our scars have the power to remind us that the past was real.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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