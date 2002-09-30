|28 November 2002
|Russia
|16+
|17 October 2002
|Argentina
|23 October 2002
|Australia
|31 October 2002
|Austria
|23 October 2002
|Belgium
|1 November 2002
|Brazil
|29 November 2002
|Bulgaria
|2 October 2002
|Canada
|19 October 2002
|Colombia
|31 October 2002
|Czechia
|20 March 2003
|Denmark
|11 December 2002
|Egypt
|20 December 2002
|Estonia
|1 November 2002
|Finland
|29 October 2002
|France
|31 October 2002
|Germany
|11 October 2002
|Great Britain
|25 October 2002
|Greece
|24 October 2002
|Hong Kong
|31 October 2002
|Hungary
|18 October 2002
|Iceland
|11 October 2002
|Ireland
|31 October 2002
|Israel
|25 October 2002
|Italy
|8 February 2003
|Japan
|29 November 2002
|Kazakhstan
|24 December 2002
|Kuwait
|31 January 2003
|Latvia
|13 December 2002
|Lithuania
|1 November 2002
|Mexico
|7 November 2002
|Netherlands
|17 October 2002
|New Zealand
|1 November 2002
|Norway
|7 November 2002
|Peru
|23 October 2002
|Philippines
|25 October 2002
|Poland
|1 November 2002
|Portugal
|8 November 2002
|Romania
|24 October 2002
|Singapore
|25 January 2003
|South Africa
|1 November 2002
|South Korea
|25 October 2002
|Spain
|1 November 2002
|Sweden
|30 October 2002
|Switzerland
|18 October 2002
|Taiwan
|15 November 2002
|Turkey
|4 October 2002
|USA
|28 November 2002
|Ukraine
|30 October 2002
|Venezuela
Sir Anthony Hopkins turned up on set during one of his days off purely to watch Philip Seymour Hoffman at work. The pair did not appear together in any scenes of the film.