Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Capone
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Capone
6.3

Capone

, 1975
Capone
USA / Drama, Crime, Biography / 18+
Poster of Capone
6.3

Cast

Ben Gazzara
Ben Gazzara
Al Capone
Harry Guardino
Johnny Torrio
Susan Blakely
Iris Crawford
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Frank Nitti
John Cassavetes
John Cassavetes
Frankie Yale
Frank Campanella
Big Jim Colosimo
John Orchard
Dion O'Banion
Carmen Argenziano
Carmen Argenziano
Jack McGurn
George Chandler
Robert E. Crowe
John Davis Chandler
Hymie Weiss
Director Steve Carver
Writer Howard Browne
Composer David Grisman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 16 April 1975
Release date
16 April 1975 Russia 16+
22 August 1975 Brazil 14
5 August 1975 France
22 August 1975 Germany
23 May 1975 Ireland 18
16 April 1975 Kazakhstan
16 April 1975 USA
16 April 1975 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $970,000
Production Santa Fe Productions, Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Capone, Al Capone, Капоне, Al Capone el diabólico, Capone, o aftokrator tou Chicagou, Capone: Băng Đảng Chicago, Capone: O Gângster, Kapone, Quella sporca ultima notte, ビッグ・ボス, Capone - Die Geschichte einer Unterwelt Legende, Capone, o Gângster

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Capone

F.I.S.T.
F.I.S.T. Drama
1978, USA
6.0
Paradise Alley
Paradise Alley Drama
1978, USA
6.0
Mobsters
Mobsters Crime, Drama
1991, USA
5.0
Blaze
Blaze Drama, Biography
1989, USA
6.0
Fort Apache the Bronx
Fort Apache the Bronx Crime, Drama
1980, USA
6.0
Farewell, My Lovely
Farewell, My Lovely Detective, Crime, Thriller
1975, USA
7.0
The Lords of Flatbush
The Lords of Flatbush Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1974, USA
5.0
Rebel
Rebel Thriller
1970, USA
5.0
Reach Me
Reach Me Drama
2013, USA
4.0
Love Streams
Love Streams Drama
1984, USA
7.0
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie Crime, Drama
1976, USA
7.0
Opening Night
Opening Night Drama
1977, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more