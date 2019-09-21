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Poster of Butt Boy
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Butt Boy
5.6

Butt Boy

, 2019
Butt Boy
USA / Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Butt Boy
5.6

Synopsis

Detective Fox loves work and alcohol. After he goes to AA, his sponsor, Chip, becomes a suspect in his investigation for a missing kid. Fox believes people are disappearing up Chip’s butt.

Cast

Tyler Rice
Russel B. Fox
Tyler Cornack
Chip Gutchell
Shelby Dash
Anne Gutchell
Austin Lewis
Rick Mitchum
Brad Potts
Chief John Lazarra
Robert Ackerman Moss
Nelson Guerra
Tyler Dryden
Marty Gutchell
Kai Henderson
Andrew Lee
Wilky Lau
Jon Lee
Colleen Elizabeth Miller
Colleen Elizabeth Miller
Cindy
Director Tyler Cornack
Writer Tyler Cornack, Ryan Koch
Composer Tyler Cornack, Ryan Koch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 14 April 2020
World premiere 21 September 2019
Release date
19 August 2020 Finland K-18
Budget $150,000
Production Tiny Cinema
Also known as
Butt Boy, Tam, gdzie słońce nie dochodzi, Парень-задница

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 30 January 2023

Quotes

Chief Lazarra So you're asking me to go off this theory you got about a white married male, who happens to be a father, living in the suburbs of critica county, who also happens to be your AA sponsor, which I might add, has been secretly running around, cramming objects, animals, and children up his asshole. Then he somehow digest them and he does this in sprees almost in a serial killer fashion. Is that about it?
Detective Russel Fox Uh huh. Well I'm not entirely sure about the whole uh, digestive system part, but yeah. And it seems the more objects this guy is putting up his ass, uhh... the stronger he's getting. That's my theory, anyway.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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