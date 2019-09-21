Chief Lazarra So you're asking me to go off this theory you got about a white married male, who happens to be a father, living in the suburbs of critica county, who also happens to be your AA sponsor, which I might add, has been secretly running around, cramming objects, animals, and children up his asshole. Then he somehow digest them and he does this in sprees almost in a serial killer fashion. Is that about it?

Detective Russel Fox Uh huh. Well I'm not entirely sure about the whole uh, digestive system part, but yeah. And it seems the more objects this guy is putting up his ass, uhh... the stronger he's getting. That's my theory, anyway.