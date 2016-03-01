Yeah, I don't know what those words mean. I'm an American, and we know "London" and "Hogwarts."

Zan Yeah, I don't know what those words mean. I'm an American, and we know "London" and "Hogwarts."

So, where are you from?

Zan So, where are you from?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.