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Poster of The Midnight Man
5.1
Kinoafisha Films The Midnight Man
5.1

The Midnight Man

, 2016
The Midnight Man
USA / Thriller, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Midnight Man
5.1

Cast

Will Kemp
Will Kemp
Grady
William Forsythe
William Forsythe
Fairbanks
Brent Spiner
Ezekiel
Doug Jones
Doug Jones
Vick
Vinnie Jones
Vinnie Jones
Pearl
Steve Valentine
Escort
Brinna Kelly
Zan
Max Adler
Simmons
William Miller
Nomack
Dominic Pace
Hugh
Director David Hamilton
Writer David Hamilton, Brinna Kelly
Composer Torin Borrowdale
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 9 March 2017
World premiere 1 March 2016
Release date
1 March 2016 Russia Экспонента
1 March 2016 Kazakhstan
1 March 2016 USA
1 March 2016 Ukraine
Budget $1,000,000
Production Maindiner Music & Film, Midnight Man Film
Also known as
The Midnight Man, Gece Yarısı Tetikçisi, O Homem da Meia-Noite, Полуночник, ザ・ミッドナイトマン, O Homem da Meia Noite, Geceyarisi Tetikçisi

Film rating

5.1
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb

Quotes

Zan So, where are you from?
Grady Kings Langley, Hertfordshire
Zan Yeah, I don't know what those words mean. I'm an American, and we know "London" and "Hogwarts."
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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