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5.1
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The Midnight Man
5.1
The Midnight Man
, 2016
The Midnight Man
USA / Thriller, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
5.1
Cast
Will Kemp
Grady
William Forsythe
Fairbanks
Brent Spiner
Ezekiel
Doug Jones
Vick
Vinnie Jones
Pearl
Steve Valentine
Escort
Brinna Kelly
Zan
Max Adler
Simmons
William Miller
Nomack
Dominic Pace
Hugh
Director
David Hamilton
Writer
David Hamilton
,
Brinna Kelly
Composer
Torin Borrowdale
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
9 March 2017
World premiere
1 March 2016
Release date
1 March 2016
Russia
Экспонента
1 March 2016
Kazakhstan
1 March 2016
USA
1 March 2016
Ukraine
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
Maindiner Music & Film, Midnight Man Film
Also known as
The Midnight Man, Gece Yarısı Tetikçisi, O Homem da Meia-Noite, Полуночник, ザ・ミッドナイトマン, O Homem da Meia Noite, Geceyarisi Tetikçisi
More
Film rating
5.1
Rate
13
votes
5.1
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Zan
So, where are you from?
Grady
Kings Langley, Hertfordshire
Zan
Yeah, I don't know what those words mean. I'm an American, and we know "London" and "Hogwarts."
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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