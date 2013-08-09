Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Exhibition
Poster of Exhibition
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 5.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Exhibition

Exhibition

Exhibition 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An intimate examination of a contemporary artist couple, whose living and working patterns are threatened by the imminent sale of their home.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 25 April 2014
World premiere 9 August 2013
Release date
9 September 2013 Russia 16+
11 December 2014 Germany
25 April 2014 Great Britain
9 September 2013 Kazakhstan
27 July 2014 New Zealand
20 June 2014 USA
9 September 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $14,378
Production Wild Horses Film Company, British Film Institute (BFI), BBC Film
Also known as
Exhibition, Exibição, London Project, Wystawa, Έκθεση, Выставка, エキシビジョン, 展览会
Director
Joanna Hogg
Cast
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston
Liam Gillick
Viv Albertine
Harry Kershaw
Mary Roscoe
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Exhibition
The Souvenir Part II 7.2
The Souvenir Part II (2021)
Unrelated 7.0
Unrelated (2007)
The Eternal Daughter 6.6
The Eternal Daughter (2022)
The Souvenir 6.4
The Souvenir (2019)
Coriolanus 7.8
Coriolanus (2014)
Father of My Children 6.7
Father of My Children (2009)

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more