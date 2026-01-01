Menu
Poster of The Outrage
Rating
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.2
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Outrage

The Outrage

The Outrage 18+
Synopsis

Travelers in the 1870s Southwest discuss a recent murder trial in which all the principals told differing stories about the events.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 7 October 1964
8 October 1964 USA
Budget $3,000,000
Production Martin Ritt Productions
Also known as
The Outrage, Carrasco, der Schänder, L'outrage, Az erőszak, Boukou, Cuatro confesiones, De schanddaad, Halvblods, Häväisty, Haydut, Judgement in the Sun, L'oltraggio, O viasmos, Prawda przeciw prawdzie, Quatro Confissões, Skändad, Skändaren, The Rape, Udåden, Ultraje, Ultrajul, Гнев, Престъплението, 暴行（1964）
Director
Martin Ritt
Martin Ritt
Cast
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Laurence Harvey
Claire Bloom
Edward G. Robinson
Edward G. Robinson
William Shatner
William Shatner
Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Goofs

While grappling with Juan (Newman), the Wife (Bloom) falls into the camera rig, dislodging it and causing the film to judder slightly.

