Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ocean's Twelve
Poster of Ocean's Twelve
Poster of Ocean's Twelve
Poster of Ocean's Twelve
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Twelve 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Daniel Ocean recruits one more team member so he can pull off three major European heists in this sequel to Ocean's 11.
Country USA / Australia
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 7 December 2004
Release date
13 January 2005 Russia КароПрокат 12+
6 January 2005 Argentina
9 December 2004 Australia
17 December 2004 Austria
22 December 2004 Bahrain
13 January 2005 Belarus
21 December 2004 Belgium
24 December 2004 Brazil
17 December 2004 Bulgaria
16 December 2004 Chile
16 December 2004 Czechia
17 December 2004 Denmark
15 December 2004 Egypt
17 December 2004 Estonia
17 December 2004 Finland
15 December 2004 France
11 February 2005 Georgia
16 December 2004 Germany
4 February 2005 Great Britain
24 December 2004 Greece
16 December 2004 Hong Kong
23 December 2004 Hungary
17 December 2004 Iceland
22 December 2004 Indonesia
4 February 2005 Ireland
15 December 2004 Israel
17 December 2004 Italy
22 January 2005 Japan
13 January 2005 Kazakhstan
15 December 2004 Kuwait
9 December 2004 Malaysia
25 December 2004 Mexico
16 December 2004 Netherlands
26 December 2004 New Zealand
17 December 2004 Norway
25 December 2004 Panama
25 December 2004 Peru
6 January 2005 Philippines
14 January 2005 Poland
6 January 2005 Portugal
17 December 2004 Romania
16 December 2004 Singapore
16 December 2004 Slovakia
31 December 2004 South Africa
10 December 2004 South Korea
17 December 2004 Spain
17 December 2004 Sweden
15 December 2004 Switzerland
31 December 2004 Taiwan
9 December 2004 Thailand
4 February 2005 Turkey
15 December 2004 UAE
10 December 2004 USA
13 January 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $110,000,000
Worldwide Gross $362,744,280
Production Warner Bros., Village Roadshow Pictures, Jerry Weintraub Productions
Also known as
Ocean's Twelve, La nueva gran estafa, Ocean's 12, 12 Tên Cướp Thế Kỷ, Dannyho dvanástka, Dannyho parťáci 2, Doze Homens e Outro Segredo, Honor Among Thieves, Le retour de Danny Ocean, Ocean's Twelve - Eggyel nő a tét, Ocean's Twelve: Dannyho dvanástka, Ocean's Twelve: Dogrywka, Ocean's Twelve. Uno más entra en juego, Oceani kaksteist, Oceanovih 12, Oceanovih dvanaest, Oceans twelve, Oušena ducis, Oušeno dvyliktukas, Oushenning 12 do'sti, Unsprezece plus una, Η συμμορία των 12, Η συμμορία των δώδεκα, Бандата на Оушън 2, Дванадцять друзів Оушена, Двенадцать друзей Оушена, Играј своју игру 2, Оушнових 12, ओसन्स ट्वेल्व, オーシャンズ12, 十二王牌, 十二罗汉, 盗海12侠, 盜海豪情十二瞞徒, 瞞天過海2：長驅直入
Director
Steven Soderbergh
Steven Soderbergh
Cast
George Clooney
George Clooney
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Eleven 7.9
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
The Score 7.2
The Score (2001)
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels 7.7
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)
Billion 4.2
Billion (2019)
Ocean's Thirteen 6.9
Ocean's Thirteen (2007)
Ocean's Eight 7.0
Ocean's Eight (2017)
Jason Bourne 6.9
Jason Bourne (2016)
Now You See Me 7.7
Now You See Me (2013)
The Bourne Legacy 7.0
The Bourne Legacy (2012)
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Angels & Demons 7.2
Angels & Demons (2009)
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Film rating

6.4
Rate 27 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2759
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Len 2 April 2015, 12:51
21/01/2005 в 16:33:13 MIKE написал(а): Но не заводит.Как бывает с красивой по настоящему девушкой,но не заводит.Не хватает ей внутреннего содержания… Read more…
Эстетка 2 April 2015, 12:51
Ответ на сообщение good)Technik от 10/01/2005 - 03:44:04
Она не игрет там саму себя. В фильме она притворяется Джулией. В этом и фишка.

Ты фильм… Read more…
Quotes
Matsui So, business?
Danny Ocean Business.
Rusty Ryan A doctor, who specializes in skin diseases, will dream he has fallen asleep in front of the television. Later, he will wake up in front of the television, but not remember his dream.
Matsui [to Caldwell] Would you agree?
[Caldwell is visibly perplexed and perturbed, shaking his head]
Matsui .
Danny Ocean If all the animals along the equator were capable of flattery, then Thanksgiving and Hallowe'en... would fall... on the same day.
Rusty Ryan Mm.
Matsui Yeah. Hey. Uh-huh. Uh-huh.
Matsui When I was four years old, I watched my mother kill a spider... with a teacosy. Years later, I realised it was not a spider - it was my Uncle Harold.
Linus Caldwell [All eyes turn to him, expectantly] Oh, let the sun beat down upon my face, stars fill my dreams.
[Ryan claps hand across eyes]
Linus Caldwell I am a traveller in both time and space, to be where I have been.
[Blank, yet stern, looks from everyone]
Linus Caldwell [Outside, Ryan and Ocean join Caldwell in the street] Is he alright? Are we alright?
Rusty Ryan Kashmir?
Danny Ocean Is that your idea of making a contribution?
Rusty Ryan We hadn't even started. We ain't even got to the terms yet.
Danny Ocean We came this close to losing that.
Linus Caldwell Hey, I don't even understand what happened in there. What did I say?
Danny Ocean You called his niece a whore.
Rusty Ryan A very cheap one.
Linus Caldwell What?
Danny Ocean She's seven.
Rusty Ryan Currently confined to bed with a wicked case of...
Danny Ocean No, you don't need to tell him that...
Linus Caldwell Sorry.
Linus Caldwell OK. So what does this mean?
Rusty Ryan It means you stay here.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more