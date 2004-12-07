Matsui So, business?

Danny Ocean Business.

Rusty Ryan A doctor, who specializes in skin diseases, will dream he has fallen asleep in front of the television. Later, he will wake up in front of the television, but not remember his dream.

Matsui [to Caldwell] Would you agree?

[Caldwell is visibly perplexed and perturbed, shaking his head]

Matsui .

Danny Ocean If all the animals along the equator were capable of flattery, then Thanksgiving and Hallowe'en... would fall... on the same day.

Rusty Ryan Mm.

Matsui Yeah. Hey. Uh-huh. Uh-huh.

Matsui When I was four years old, I watched my mother kill a spider... with a teacosy. Years later, I realised it was not a spider - it was my Uncle Harold.

Linus Caldwell [All eyes turn to him, expectantly] Oh, let the sun beat down upon my face, stars fill my dreams.

[Ryan claps hand across eyes]

Linus Caldwell I am a traveller in both time and space, to be where I have been.

[Blank, yet stern, looks from everyone]

Linus Caldwell [Outside, Ryan and Ocean join Caldwell in the street] Is he alright? Are we alright?

Rusty Ryan Kashmir?

Danny Ocean Is that your idea of making a contribution?

Rusty Ryan We hadn't even started. We ain't even got to the terms yet.

Danny Ocean We came this close to losing that.

Linus Caldwell Hey, I don't even understand what happened in there. What did I say?

Danny Ocean You called his niece a whore.

Rusty Ryan A very cheap one.

Linus Caldwell What?

Danny Ocean She's seven.

Rusty Ryan Currently confined to bed with a wicked case of...

Danny Ocean No, you don't need to tell him that...

Linus Caldwell Sorry.

Linus Caldwell OK. So what does this mean?