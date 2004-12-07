Matsui
So, business?
Danny Ocean
Business.
Rusty Ryan
A doctor, who specializes in skin diseases, will dream he has fallen asleep in front of the television. Later, he will wake up in front of the television, but not remember his dream.
Matsui
[to Caldwell]
Would you agree?
[Caldwell is visibly perplexed and perturbed, shaking his head]
Matsui
Danny Ocean
If all the animals along the equator were capable of flattery, then Thanksgiving and Hallowe'en... would fall... on the same day.
Rusty Ryan
Mm.
Matsui
Yeah. Hey. Uh-huh. Uh-huh.
Matsui
When I was four years old, I watched my mother kill a spider... with a teacosy. Years later, I realised it was not a spider - it was my Uncle Harold.
Linus Caldwell
[All eyes turn to him, expectantly]
Oh, let the sun beat down upon my face, stars fill my dreams.
[Ryan claps hand across eyes]
Linus Caldwell
I am a traveller in both time and space, to be where I have been.
[Blank, yet stern, looks from everyone]
Linus Caldwell
[Outside, Ryan and Ocean join Caldwell in the street]
Is he alright? Are we alright?
Rusty Ryan
Kashmir?
Danny Ocean
Is that your idea of making a contribution?
Rusty Ryan
We hadn't even started. We ain't even got to the terms yet.
Danny Ocean
We came this close to losing that.
Linus Caldwell
Hey, I don't even understand what happened in there. What did I say?
Danny Ocean
You called his niece a whore.
Rusty Ryan
A very cheap one.
Linus Caldwell
What?
Danny Ocean
She's seven.
Rusty Ryan
Currently confined to bed with a wicked case of...
Danny Ocean
No, you don't need to tell him that...
Linus Caldwell
Sorry.
Linus Caldwell
OK. So what does this mean?
Rusty Ryan
It means you stay here.
