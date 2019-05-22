Menu
Poster of Summer of Changsha
Рейтинги
5.7 IMDb Rating: 5.7
Kinoafisha Films Summer of Changsha

Summer of Changsha

Summer of Changsha / Liu Yu Tian 18+
Country China
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2019
World premiere 22 May 2019
Release date
4 December 2019 France
Worldwide Gross $171,605
Production Gootime Films
Also known as
Liu Yu Tian, Summer of Changsha, L'été à Changsha, Lato w Changsha, Un été à Changsha, Лето в Чанша, 六欲天
Director
Feng Zu
Cast
Feng Zu
Minghao Chen
Tian Yu
Huang Lu
Film rating

