Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Рейтинги
5.7
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Summer of Changsha
Summer of Changsha
Summer of Changsha / Liu Yu Tian
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Country
China
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2019
World premiere
22 May 2019
Release date
4 December 2019
France
Worldwide Gross
$171,605
Production
Gootime Films
Also known as
Liu Yu Tian, Summer of Changsha, L'été à Changsha, Lato w Changsha, Un été à Changsha, Лето в Чанша, 六欲天
Director
Feng Zu
Cast
Feng Zu
Minghao Chen
Tian Yu
Huang Lu
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Summer of Changsha
6.4
The Place of Another
(2021)
6.0
Yellow Cat
(2020)
5.9
Once in Trubchevsk
(2019)
7.0
Asako I & II
(2018)
6.4
Mum's List
(2016)
6.3
Somersault
(2004)
7.4
Love Affair
(1939)
Film rating
5.7
Rate
13
votes
5.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree