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Poster of The Proposition
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Proposition
7.2

The Proposition

, 2005
The Proposition
Australia / Drama, Action, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Proposition
7.2

Synopsis

A lawman apprehends a notorious outlaw and gives him nine days to kill his older brother, or else they'll execute his younger brother.

Cast

Tom Budge
Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce
Charlie Burns
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Martha Stanley
Ray Winstone
Ray Winstone
Captain Stanley
David Wenham
David Wenham
John Hurt
John Hurt
David Gulpilil
David Gulpilil
Richard Wilson
Mike Burns
Tommy Lewis
Robert Morgan
Sergeant Lawrence
Leah Purcell
Noah Taylor
Noah Taylor
Brian O'Leary
Director John Hillcoat
Writer Nick Cave
Composer Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 12 September 2005
Release date
20 April 2006 Russia Русский репортаж
6 October 2005 Australia
20 April 2006 Belarus
10 June 2006 Brazil
28 July 2006 Denmark
31 March 2006 Finland
16 December 2009 France
22 May 2007 Germany
10 March 2006 Great Britain
17 August 2007 Greece
9 October 2008 Hungary
10 March 2006 Ireland
20 April 2006 Kazakhstan
21 April 2006 Norway
1 June 2006 Portugal
1 December 2006 Romania
24 February 2006 Sweden
9 June 2006 USA
20 April 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,048,893
Production UK Film Council, Surefire Film Productions, Autonomous
Also known as
The Proposition, La propuesta, Proposition, A Proposta, Az ajánlat, Đánh Đổi Tự Do, Escolha Mortal, Kanlı Teklif, La proposta, Paranomi dikaiosyni, Ponuda, Propozycja, Propuesta de muerte, Propunerea, Sanderis, The Proposition - ehdotus, The Proposition - Tödliches Angebot, Uvjeti predaje, Vražedný návrh, Παράνομη δικαιοσύνη, Предложение, Предложението, Пропозиція, プロポジション　血の誓約, 关键协议, 프로포지션

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack The Proposition

Quotes

Jellon Lamb Forgive me, sir, but I've been stuck here with no one but this sorry sack of Hibernian pig shit for conversation. Poor, poor Dan O'Reilly. Sit, sir. Drink with me.
[Charlie cocks his gun and points it to Lamb]
Charlie Burns One more crack about the Irish, Mr. Lamb, and I'll shoot you. Am I clear?
Jellon Lamb Oh, as the waters of Ennis, sir. Let us drink, then, to the Irish. No finer race of men have ever... peeled a potato.
[Charlie cocks his gun again and points it to Lamb]
Charlie Burns Do you pray, Mr. Lamb?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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