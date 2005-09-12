Jellon Lamb Forgive me, sir, but I've been stuck here with no one but this sorry sack of Hibernian pig shit for conversation. Poor, poor Dan O'Reilly. Sit, sir. Drink with me.

[Charlie cocks his gun and points it to Lamb]

Charlie Burns One more crack about the Irish, Mr. Lamb, and I'll shoot you. Am I clear?

Jellon Lamb Oh, as the waters of Ennis, sir. Let us drink, then, to the Irish. No finer race of men have ever... peeled a potato.

[Charlie cocks his gun again and points it to Lamb]