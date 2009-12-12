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Poster of Cherta
2.2
Kinoafisha Films Cherta
2.2

Cherta

, 2009
Cherta
Russia / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Cherta
2.2

Synopsis

A ten-year-old orphan gets adopted by a man pursued by the Mob. After surviving a hit man's attack, by a strange twist of circumstances the new foster father now has the would-be-killer's appearance, that of his son's biological dad.

Cast

Roman Ageev
Roman Ageev
Vadim Volkov
Oleg Nikolaevitsj Tsjernov
Oleg Nikolaevitsj Tsjernov
Alexander Komarov
Tatyana Kolganova
Tatyana Kolganova
Mikhail Razumovsky
Mikhail Razumovsky
Nikita Skvirskiy
Yegor
Tatyana Shchuka
Antonina Leopoldovna
Director Alexey Kozyrev
Writer Alexey Kozyrev
Composer Aleksei Grigoryev, Aleksey Grigoryev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 12 December 2009
Release date
12 December 2009 Russia
Production Aleko-Film
Also known as
Cherta, Черта

Film rating

2.2
Rate 13 votes
Place in the rating
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Updated 22 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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