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2.2
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Cherta
2.2
Cherta
, 2009
Cherta
Russia / Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
2.2
Synopsis
A ten-year-old orphan gets adopted by a man pursued by the Mob. After surviving a hit man's attack, by a strange twist of circumstances the new foster father now has the would-be-killer's appearance, that of his son's biological dad.
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Cast
Roman Ageev
Vadim Volkov
Oleg Nikolaevitsj Tsjernov
Alexander Komarov
Tatyana Kolganova
Mikhail Razumovsky
Nikita Skvirskiy
Yegor
Tatyana Shchuka
Antonina Leopoldovna
Director
Alexey Kozyrev
Writer
Alexey Kozyrev
Composer
Aleksei Grigoryev
,
Aleksey Grigoryev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
12 December 2009
Release date
12 December 2009
Russia
Production
Aleko-Film
Also known as
Cherta, Черта
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Film rating
2.2
Rate
13
votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 22 February 2023
Showtimes
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