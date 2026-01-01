Menu
5.7 IMDb
The Domino Principle

The Domino Principle

The Domino Principle 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 23 March 1977
Release date
23 March 1977 Russia 16+
27 February 1978 Denmark
3 August 1977 France
26 August 1977 Germany
23 March 1977 Kazakhstan
25 December 1977 Mexico
15 July 1977 Norway
17 February 1978 Portugal
25 July 1977 Sweden
23 March 1977 USA
23 March 1977 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,000,000
Production Associated General Films, Incorporated Television Company (ITC)
Also known as
The Domino Principle, Das Domino Komplott, Die Domino Verschwörung, Los implacables, A dominó elv, As Pedras do Dominó, Atentado ao Presidente, Biljett till helvetet, Das Domino Prinzip, Das Domino-Prinzip, De presidio a primera página, Døden spiller domino, Dødens marionet, Epiheirisis 'Domino', Il Principio del Domino, Il principio del domino: la vita in gioco, La théorie des dominos, La vida en juego, Ölüm kumarı, Principiul dominoului, The Domino Killings, Viikatemiehet, Zasady domina, Принцип домино, Принципът на доминото, ドミノ・ターゲット, 霹靂大刺客
Director
Stanley Kramer
Cast
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Richard Widmark
Richard Widmark
Mickey Rooney
Edward Albert
Eli Wallach
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.7
11 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Goofs

A bread lorry carrying Tucker and Spiventa is depicted travelling southbound across the Golden Gate Bridge from Marin County into San Francisco. Yet in the very next scene, when the prisoners are escorted out of the lorry, the action unmistakably takes place beneath the carriageway back on the Marin side of the bridge.

Quotes
Tucker Tell me one thing
Tagge Go ahead
Tucker Is it over?
Tagge I don't know. The bigger the stink, the more there is to cover up. And the man who worries the most is the man who gave the original order. If he panics, the dominoes start to fall.
